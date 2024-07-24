Heaps hand pies secures a brick-and-mortar in Decatur

Photo by Ashlyn Dougharty of Little Cottage Brewery

To most Americans, hand-held meals include burgers, sandwiches, and tacos. To New Zealand natives like Jake Harvey, hand pies are the first item to come to mind. Harvey founded Heaps pies in 2018, selling these savory, pastry dough-encrusted meals at farmers markets and breweries around Atlanta. Six years later, he’s opening a brick-and-mortar shop in Decatur (2752 East Ponce de Leon Avenue). At 1,500 square feet, it will offer counter service and takeaway, and hopefully serve as a production facility for Heaps’ wholesale business, Harvey says. Slated to open in November, Heaps will serve lunch and dinner with some new menu items too.

Expect fish and chips, sausage rolls, and curry rice bowls made with the filling from the chana masala, butter chicken, and Thai chicken pies. There will be approximately 10 varieties of pies at a time, from beef and cheddar to carnitas al pastor. Salad and fries will be sold on the side and as part of combo meals. In addition to sausage rolls, Harvey is working on a pumpkin, spinach, and feta roll and a chickpea curry roll. He may offer fish sandwiches and burgers as well. Heaps will sell English breakfast tea and a limited selection of local beer on tap and New Zealand wine.

Photo by Ashlyn Dougharty of Little Cottage Brewery

The new space will seat 30 people inside with extra room on the patio. It will have black and white floor tile, cream wainscotting, a red wall, and a letterboard menu.

“It’s going to remind me of home, where I grew up in New Zealand,” Harvey says. “There will be Kiwiana all over the wall. It will be nice and cozy.”

In the meantime, Heaps will continue to be sold at the Grant Park, Oakhurst, Morningside, and Peachtree Road farmers markets, as well as at Three Taverns and Little Cottage breweries, among other locations.