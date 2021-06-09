Mission + Market’s Ian Winslade to open Tre Vele Italian in Sandy Springs

The restaurant, cafe, and market targets a late July opening in the former Three Sheets building

Photo by Ian Winslade

Chef Ian Winslade is opening a modern Italian restaurant called Tre Vele in Sandy Springs next month. Together with his Mission + Market partners Jonathan Akly and Tony Akly, Winslade is turning the former Three Sheets building (6017 Sandy Springs Circle) into a destination for house-made pasta, pizza, and craft cocktails.

“I’m classically French trained, which is similar to Italian training in regard to understanding the basis of food, so this is a natural extension of where I come from,” Winslade says. “I don’t want to be tied to a particular region or area. I just want to present well-made, modern Italian food.”

Tre Vele, or “three sails” in Italian, pays homage to the 11-year-run of the space’s previous tenant. Winslade plans to take full advantage of the Three Sheets setup, from the 3,500-square-foot dining room to the 1,500-square foot rooftop. The space is being redesigned to catch the eye with plant-filled trellises on the ceiling, gold leaf mirrored backlit shelving, and bold geometric shapes. The dining room boasts a 30-foot Carrera marble bar.

Tre Vele will also have a 600-square-foot cafe and market selling Illy coffee and fresh pastries, as well as wine, pasta, and sauces. The cafe features a view of the glassed-in pasta room and provides additional space for hosting private dinners and events such as wine tastings.

Photo by Ian Winslade

Directed by Winslade and implemented by executive chef Giancarlo Ruiz—who spent 16 years in Florence, Italy—the main menu will focus on pasta but also include a selection of antipasti, salads, entrees, and pizza. Expect Cavatelli al Sugò D’agnello with lamb sugo and Strozzapreti with vegan kale pesto. Entrees include Veal Milanese Coda alla Vaccinara (braised oxtail with a red wine tomato sauce) and Red Snapper Acqua Pazza. Winslade will be making thin-crust pizza and focaccia in a fully electric, high-temperature oven (up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit).

When they launch later this year, lunch and brunch will highlight healthier items and smaller portions of heavier dishes.

Photo by Ian Winslade

“We want to appeal to the light, bright side of food,” Winslade says.

This may be especially appropriate for rooftop dining in what Winslade refers to as a “gardenesque” setting. The covered space will be open for lounging late night, too.

Michael Davis (Mission + Market) is curating the beverage program, designing vibrant cocktails and modern interpretations of Italian classics. The wine list will focus heavily on Italian varietals, and select bottled beers will be available, too.