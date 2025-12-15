Peruvian tradition meets modern steakhouse at Casa Coya

Photo by Serena Arvizu

Casa Coya, a Peruvian-influenced steakhouse from longtime restaurateur Joseph Rosales, is set to debut in Madison Yards on December 17, taking over the former Salt Factory space. It will serve lunch and dinner, and eventually Sunday brunch, in a contemporary atmosphere.

“Peru is a big foodie country,” Rosales says. “We’re excited to bring upscale Latin American cuisine to Atlanta.”

Casa Coya is his most ambitious project yet: an upscale, chef-driven concept centered on Peruvian flavors, premium steaks, and seafood. He and his brother, business partner and chef Paul Rosales, started their lives in Peru. Joseph later worked in the hospitality world in Miami and Washington, D.C. Locally, he spent more than a decade operating his family’s Mambo’s Cafés in Alpharetta and Buford, followed by Pisco Latin Kitchen in Sandy Springs, where Paul leads the culinary program. Casa Coya means house of the queen in Quechua, a Peruvian language. The name is intended to honor Paul and Joseph’s mother, whose cooking brought the family together.

Photo by Serena Arvizu

Paul will oversee the menus at Casa Coya as well, working with chef Renzo Kuong, whose experience includes high-profile restaurants such as Minibar (a Michelin-starred José Andrés concept in D.C), as well kitchens in Peru.

The Casa Coya menu features Meats by Linz—including porterhouse and bone-in ribeye—alongside ceviches, sashimi, hamachi, and tuna crudo, plus grilled oysters, and scallops finished in lemon-butter Parmesan. Appetizers include picanha and a seafood tower. Plates come with composed sides such as roasted potatoes, asparagus, and arroz choclo, a Peruvian corn-and-rice mix. For lunch, expect sandwiches, small plates, and a wagyu burger, plus Peruvian-Chinese fried rice (chaufa) prepared in a wok. When brunch launches, dishes may include a play on chicken and waffles using picarones (Peruvian donuts), fried rice with a sunny-side egg, and skirt steak and eggs.

Photo by Serena Arvizu

Casa Coya will offer a 50-bottle wine list curated by consultant Randall Roberts. It’ll primarily focus on South American wines. The cocktail menu is still in the works; however, plans dictate a 15-20 drink mix of innovative mezcal-forward offerings and classics like mojitos, pisco sours, and old fashioneds. Twelve beers will be on draft, including local brands like Monday Night Brewing.

DJs will play salsa, merengue, and upbeat Latin tunes Friday and Saturday nights starting at 8 p.m. There’s no stage, but the musician(s) will reside between the 20-seat bar and the 100-odd seat dining room. An earthy palette—greens, terracotta, painted brick, and natural woods—defines the space, accented by camel-colored leather chairs and leather banquettes with gold-orange velvet backs. Murals depicting the faces of Incan gods add an immersive cultural touch. A deli-style display at the end of the bar showcases the steaks and seafood.

For Rosales, opening in Madison Yards fulfills a long-held dream. “I’ve been wanting to be in the city,” he says. “I saw Madison Yards six years ago and loved it. I told myself someday I’d come back and open a restaurant here. It felt like it was calling to me.”

Photo by Serena Arvizu