Sugar craze: Try more than 100 cereals at Day & Night Cereal Bar

Bring back the joy of childhood with nostalgic cereals and cereal-filled milkshakes. That’s the message that Day & Night Cereal Bar franchisee Rhonda Jones is hoping will resonate with Atlantic Station residents and visitors. Jones is opening this neon-colored shop with her adult children Tyra Jones and Ty’Ron Jones in mid-October near Publix.

There, diners can build a bowl of their favorite sugary cereals—with more than 100 options, including some from Canada and overseas. Highlights include grocery store staples such as Fruity Pebbles, Lucky Charms, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, as well as lesser-knowns like Cosmic Brownies, Peanut Butter Crunch, Oatmeal Creme Pie, and Chocolate Caramel Crunch. A menu with pre-designed creations—such as Mucha Lucha (Cinnamon Toast Crunch, whipped cream, and churro cereal topped with a sprinkled cinnamon roll) and Unicorn Breath (Lucky Charms and Fruity Pebbles cereal topped with whipped cream and a strawberry drizzle)—is available, too. All offerings come with a choice of whole, skim, almond, or oat milk—or as a milkshake.

“Who doesn’t love cereal?” Rhonda Jones asks.

Her nephew Karmon Dupree, Jr., started Day & Night Cereal Bar as a food truck in 2019. It has since expanded to brick-and-mortar locations in Los Angeles, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and Cleveland, Ohio. Though other locations offer bacon flights and cereal-coated French toast, Jones says her initial location will stick with cereal, shakes, and ice cream-topped waffles. Classic coffee drinks will be prepared with Starbucks beans.

“Everyone has a special memory from their childhood attached to their favorite cereal, and we wanted to bring those memories to life,” Jones says in a press release. “We can’t wait to see parents show their children the cereal they grew up enjoying.”

As the name implies, Day & Night will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. daily. Jones, who previously owned seafood restaurants in Ohio, plans to open additional Cereal Bar locations around Atlanta.