3 great Atlanta brunch cocktails

Mimosas will always have a place at brunch, but restaurants are also getting more creative when it comes to morning cocktails

Honey Bear at Buena Vida Tapas & Sol

Photograph by Bailey Garrot

Mimosas, Bellinis, and Bloody Marys will always have their place on the brunch table, but restaurants are getting more creative. Today, spirits like tequila, gin, and whiskey get starring roles in drinks that are well-balanced and appropriately daytime-y—with no celery spears in sight.

Honey Bear
The splashy BeltLine restaurant Buena Vida Tapas & Sol offers a twist on the traditional mimosa with this amiable combo of gin, honey, Champagne, and lemon.

Brunch Atlanta
Blackberry cold-brew

Photograph by Bailey Garrot

Blackberry cold-brew
Blackberry-infused cold-brew meets whiskey and almond extract in this cocktail with a kick from Kirkwood brunch institution Sun in My Belly.

Brunch Atlanta
The Sonny Bono

Photograph by Bailey Garrot

The Sonny Bono
The City Springs location of the General Muir features a cocktail list that changes seasonally. A recent standout? This wintry mix of walnut liqueur, velvet falernum, rum, cream, and egg white.

This article appears in our February 2023 issue.

