3 great Atlanta brunch cocktails

Mimosas, Bellinis, and Bloody Marys will always have their place on the brunch table, but restaurants are getting more creative. Today, spirits like tequila, gin, and whiskey get starring roles in drinks that are well-balanced and appropriately daytime-y—with no celery spears in sight.
Honey Bear
The splashy BeltLine restaurant Buena Vida Tapas & Sol offers a twist on the traditional mimosa with this amiable combo of gin, honey, Champagne, and lemon.
Blackberry cold-brew
Blackberry-infused cold-brew meets whiskey and almond extract in this cocktail with a kick from Kirkwood brunch institution Sun in My Belly.
The Sonny Bono
The City Springs location of the General Muir features a cocktail list that changes seasonally. A recent standout? This wintry mix of walnut liqueur, velvet falernum, rum, cream, and egg white.
This article appears in our February 2023 issue.