3 great Atlanta brunch cocktails

Photograph by Bailey Garrot

Mimosas, Bellinis, and Bloody Marys will always have their place on the brunch table, but restaurants are getting more creative. Today, spirits like tequila, gin, and whiskey get starring roles in drinks that are well-balanced and appropriately daytime-y—with no celery spears in sight.

Honey Bear

The splashy BeltLine restaurant Buena Vida Tapas & Sol offers a twist on the traditional mimosa with this amiable combo of gin, honey, Champagne, and lemon.

Photograph by Bailey Garrot

Blackberry cold-brew

Blackberry-infused cold-brew meets whiskey and almond extract in this cocktail with a kick from Kirkwood brunch institution Sun in My Belly.

Photograph by Bailey Garrot

The Sonny Bono

The City Springs location of the General Muir features a cocktail list that changes seasonally. A recent standout? This wintry mix of walnut liqueur, velvet falernum, rum, cream, and egg white.

This article appears in our February 2023 issue.