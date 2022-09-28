Atlanta is getting its first nonalcoholic bottle shop, the Zero Co.

Photograph courtesy of the Zero Co.

Atlanta’s first nonalcoholic bottle shop, the Zero Co., will open later this year in Poncey-Highland at 626 North Highland Avenue. A collaboration between Elemental Spirits Co. founders Cory and Malory Atkinson and local nonalcoholic distributor, importer, and online shop the Zero Proof, the 650-square-foot brick-and-mortar store will stock over 500 different nonalcoholic spirits, wines, beers, and ready-to-drink beverages along with glassware, barware, and other provisions.

According to Cory, nonalcoholic drinks are among Elemental’s most popular items, with double-digit growth year-over-year since the shop opened in early 2020. And after working closely with the Zero Proof to bring the latest nonalcoholic brands from across the globe to Elemental’s shelves, Cory says the new partnership was a natural next step.

Photograph by Martha Williams

“There are more and more products hitting the market every day, whether it be spirit alternatives, de-alcoholized wine, or just better flavored water,” says Cory of the recent explosion in spirit-free brands on the market—more than they have space for at Elemental. Conversations with the Zero Proof co-founders Sean Goldsmith and Trevor Wolfe about innovations in the category and positive feedback from shoppers led to the decision to open a dedicated non-alcoholic storefront just a block from its sister shop.

Designed by Local Architects, which also designed Elemental, the space will retain original historic elements like hardwood floors and an exposed brick wall, while incorporating bright and playful colors in lightning and shelving. “It’s a lovely, small space that we want to feel warm and welcoming for all kinds of drinkers and non-drinkers,” says Malory.

With ten times as many alcohol alternatives as Elemental and space for hosting tastings and special events, the Zero Co. will carry bestsellers like Blurred Vines and Studio Null wines along with read-to-drink cans from Casamara Club and Ghia and store exclusives such as locally made shrubs, vinegars, and elixirs. Patrons can shop in person and online when the store opens this December.