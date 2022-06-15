Drink the rainbow! Where to find bright, vivid drinks in Atlanta

Red
One love
Tart, gingery Jamaican sorrel
Find it: Poach Social, Summerhill
Orange
Dreamsicle
Orange ice-pop nostalgia, upgraded with coconut cream and vodka
Find it: Whiskey Bird, Virginia-Highland
Yellow
Sugarcane juice
A crisp, hot-weather Vietnamese fave
Find it: Bamee Tee, Chamblee
Green
Super Green Smoothie
Packed with spinach, pineapple, coconut water—and more
Find it: The Daily, Berkeley Park
Blue
Blue Island Sparkler
Citrusy and carbonated, with ocean vibes courtesy of Blue Curaçao syrup
Find it: Unbelibubble, multiple locations
Purple
Peachtree Fizz
Purple from butterfly pea flower, floral from lavender honey—and boozy from gin
Find it: The Usual Kitchen & Bar, Brookwood Hills
Pink
Rose milk
Creamy, floral, and supersweet
Find it: Sankranti, Dunwoody
This article appears in our June 2022 issue.