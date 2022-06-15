Drink the rainbow! Where to find bright, vivid drinks in Atlanta

Photograph by Wedig + Laxton

Red

One love

Tart, gingery Jamaican sorrel

Find it: Poach Social, Summerhill

Orange

Dreamsicle

Orange ice-pop nostalgia, upgraded with coconut cream and vodka

Find it: Whiskey Bird, Virginia-Highland

Yellow

Sugarcane juice

A crisp, hot-weather Vietnamese fave

Find it: Bamee Tee, Chamblee

Green

Super Green Smoothie

Packed with spinach, pineapple, coconut water—and more

Find it: The Daily, Berkeley Park

Blue

Blue Island Sparkler

Citrusy and carbonated, with ocean vibes courtesy of Blue Curaçao syrup

Find it: Unbelibubble, multiple locations

Purple

Peachtree Fizz

Purple from butterfly pea flower, floral from lavender honey—and boozy from gin

Find it: The Usual Kitchen & Bar, Brookwood Hills

Pink

Rose milk

Creamy, floral, and supersweet

Find it: Sankranti, Dunwoody

This article appears in our June 2022 issue.