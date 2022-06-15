Drink the rainbow! Where to find bright, vivid drinks in Atlanta

Summer’s here—and with it, a cool drink for every color under the sun

Photograph by Wedig + Laxton

Red
One love
Tart, gingery Jamaican sorrel
Find it: Poach Social, Summerhill

Orange
Dreamsicle
Orange ice-pop nostalgia, upgraded with coconut cream and vodka
Find it: Whiskey Bird, Virginia-Highland

Yellow
Sugarcane juice
A crisp, hot-weather Vietnamese fave
Find it: Bamee Tee, Chamblee

Green
Super Green Smoothie
Packed with spinach, pineapple, coconut water—and more
Find it: The Daily, Berkeley Park

Blue
Blue Island Sparkler
Citrusy and carbonated, with ocean vibes courtesy of Blue Curaçao syrup
Find it: Unbelibubble, multiple locations

Purple
Peachtree Fizz
Purple from butterfly pea flower, floral from lavender honey—and boozy from gin
Find it: The Usual Kitchen & Bar, Brookwood Hills

Pink
Rose milk
Creamy, floral, and supersweet
Find it: Sankranti, Dunwoody

This article appears in our June 2022 issue.

