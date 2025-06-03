Side Saddle brings sultry wine vibes and an inclusive mission to Boulevard Heights

Photo by Rebecca Carmen

Side Saddle Wine Saloon and Bar, the newest concept from Finca to Filter coffee shop owner Kayla Bellman, is now open with velvet booths, an inclusive feel, and complex cocktails. Female owned-and-operated, it’s intended to be especially welcoming to “women, queer folks, and people of color,” Bellman says. “Everything is going to be well-intentioned, small batch, and eclectic.”

Located next door to Finca in Boulevard Heights near the BeltLine, the bar takes its name from the way women were once expected to ride horses—with both legs off the same side—for the sake of appearing graceful while wearing a skirt, says Bellman, who brings a background in international development and a belief in people-first.

Bellman got her start in coffee after working for Habitat for Humanity in Guatemala, where she met small-scale coffee growers. She returned to the States passionate about sustainability, and launched Finca six years ago. Her appreciation for wine goes back further, to a job at Postino in Phoenix, Arizona.

“I wanted a place that feels like where I used to work: warm, welcoming, and centered on curiosity,” she says.

Photo by Rebecca Carmen

Side Saddle’s 1,000-square-foot interior leans sultry and sophisticated: black-and-white checkered floors, terracotta velvet booths, and palm-printed chairs in shades of pink and green. A curved horseshoe bar anchors the space, while the 10,000-square foot shared patio—strung with fairy lights and decorated with flowers—connects the bar to its sister spot.

Wine consultant Jett Kolarik keeps the bottle list focused and flexible. Expect four reds, three whites, one orange, and two sparkling wines by the glass, with 10 to 15 bottles available.

“Everything we pour is made by people we could actually talk to,” Kolarik says. “It should be good for the environment, good for the people making it, and really fun to serve.”

Photo by Rebecca Carmen

Natural wine is the focus, but cocktails will get plenty of attention. There are four house drinks designed to be easy-sipping and patio-ready—think spicy mezcal, scratch-made grenadine, and a house Dirty Shirley made with handcrafted soda. Six specialty cocktails lean more layered and playful, including one called Lasso That Pistachio. Beer drinkers will find a small but curated selection: four taps and six cans, mostly local or from like-minded breweries. Non-alcoholic options, including four handcrafted beverages, are also on the menu.

In the kitchen, chef Carla Fears draws on Italian technique with what she calls “a Southern Black girl twist.” A fried Monte Cristo PB&J leans nostalgic and indulgent; seared tuna with tomato and caper water is bright and Instagram-ready. Even the grassfed burger is designed for date night—it comes cut in half for easy sharing.

“We wanted it all to feel really intentional,” says Fears, who collaborates with bar manager Flemming Love to align flavor profiles across food and drinks.

Photo by Rebecca Carmen

While Side Saddle focuses on dinner and drinks, Finca next door will continue to serve pastries and breakfast. The two spaces also work together for programming—with Side Saddle using the Finca space for events such as Tuesday comedy nights, Wednesday wine education events, and Thursday jazz on the patio. On Fridays, expect funky wines and a party vibe. Down the line, there are plans for drag events, artist markets, and creative wine parties (previous versions included Soupbelly dumplings and Chappell Roan tracks).

Side Saddle also offers Plan B and Narcan for free—no questions asked—thanks to a grant from the Boulevard Heights neighborhood association. “We think it’s so important,” Bellman says. “We keep each other safe.”

Photo by Rebecca Carmen