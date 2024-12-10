Atlanta Magazine

Home Blog
Asheville’s stylist new hotel offers a different take on the mountain getaway
Ditch the luxe-lodge mountain aesthetic and opt for something, well, radically different at Asheville’s stylish new hotel the Radical. When transforming the property into an upscale 70-room hotel, the new owners chose to embrace the building’s history and hired local artists to further embellish the exposed-brick walls in the guest rooms, lobby, and other common areas with vivid, graffiti-style murals.
Portals of Possibility: Tiny Doors ATL celebrates 10 years
Tiny Doors ATL is the decade-long project of artist Karen Anderson Singer. A sculptor, she first moved to Atlanta in 2013, hoping to join the robust public art scene with her own interactive spin. There are now 36 across the city, all installed in public spaces, designed for spontaneous discovery by strolling passersby.
Atlanta-based reality series follows “silver singles” on a journey to find love
Last year, the Golden Bachelor premiered on ABC, highlighting the quest for love in older generations. Recently, Netflix debuted its own spin on the concept—this one starring Atlanta locals. Called the Later Daters, it...
A host of heavy-hitting cookbooks with Atlanta ties for tasteful gift-giving
’Tis the season for gathering, cooking, and gifting a memorable book to that special someone who seems most at home in the kitchen. We’ve got suggestions for must-have new titles and a revamp of a winning classic. All have an Atlanta connection and a Southern slant, and their stories and recipes will appeal to any hungry reader.
Best of Atlanta 2024: Readers’ Choice
We asked our readers to nominate their favorites in dozens of categories. Here are more than 200 winners who received the most votes.
Best of Atlanta 2024: Eat
Our 2024 Best of Atlanta picks for all things food-related—here's where you'll find great sushi, sandwiches, bread, vegan dishes, soul food, steak, desserts, and more.
Adult Swim’s surprise feature film returns with another horrifying sequel
Billing itself as "unapologetically absurd, dark, and wildly comedic," Atlanta-based Adult Swim's unconventional original film Yule Log returns with a sequel, Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out, on December 6. Shot entirely in the city, the production relied on a crew comprised soley of local talent.
Tribute: “He was a great man who played great men.”
Atlanta’s theater community mourns the loss of the Atlanta acting icon, who died December 3 at age 75 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.
Tyler Perry’s new movie tells the story of an all-woman, majority-Black WWII battalion
When producer Nicole Avant approached Tyler Perry about the “Six Triple Eight,” the Atlanta-based filmmaker’s immediate reaction was one of shock. “I was like, Wait, is this story real?” Perry says.
Best of Atlanta 2024: Do
Our 2024 Best of Atlanta picks for things to do—here's where you can play games, enjoy the arts, catch a show, play mini golf, workout, and more.