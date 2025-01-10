Atlanta Magazine

Home Blog
Sponsored
Unmasking Smoldering-Associated Worsening: The Journey to Understanding Multiple Sclerosis
Decades of subtle health changes went by without answers. When worsening disability led Roger to a multiple sclerosis (MS) clinic, he discovered the meaning of smoldering-associated worsening.
Relax and recharge at these five Southern hot springs
The region brims with mineral–rich waters, including soaks set in premium resorts, historic parks, and even a prehistoric pool.
Donna Holt, Assistant Doorkeeper at the Georgia Capitol, has a “family” of representatives
Our primary responsibility is to represent our speaker of the House and our lawmakers with the greatest respect and honor. We make sure anybody that comes in the chamber is badged properly; if you don’t have that on, you can’t come through the door. Any visitors, we keep our eyes on them and make sure they’re in compliance with the rules. When the chaplain of the day is doing the devotional, we lock the doors. Nobody can come in or out, and representatives have to turn off phones and computers.
Regardless of your style, here are 4 kitchen remodels worth dreaming about
From classic to bold to elegant — these Atlanta-area kitchen remodels make us excited to do some remodeling ourselves.
Jimmy Carter published 30 books. Here are some of his most memorable.
Of all former U.S. Presidents, Jimmy Carter was our most prolific author, a writer who never failed to surprise readers with his audacious range. From 1975 to 2018, Carter published 30 books, including multiple...
A celebrated cookbook author savors simple pleasures in Jacksonville
Unlike some Southern cities, where development has erased neighborhoods and stories, Jacksonville has retained its charm. Every time I drive here, I feel my blood pressure drop, and I’m hungry to explore. It took decades for me to get to this First Coast of Florida, and now that I’m here, I’m not sure I want to leave.
A love letter to Starlight Drive-In
This year Starlight Drive-In, an Atlanta landmark, quietly celebrated 75 years of operation. Over its seven decades, generations of Atlantans have grown up with Starlight’s double features and low prices. Today, its history shines as one of survival through adaptation and location.
I Was a Jimmy Carter Fanboy
President Carter was someone who the South could be proud to call its own. He embodied the best qualities of the region while rejecting those that held us back as a country and as a people. He was curious, introspective, and like all good Southerners, stubborn as hell.
Can the Emory University Herbarium keep its collection of historic plant specimens?
Though it’s little known to most Atlantans, the Emory University Herbarium is marking its 75th year as the home of over 25,000 plant specimens, neatly dried, labeled, and organized in filing cabinets. Some specimens date back to the late 19th century. But, like many around the country, the Emory herbarium is struggling to survive.
Chef Leonard Yu of Michelin-starred Omakase Table brings Ryokou to Adair Park
Smaller than Omakase Table with ten seats instead of 14, Ryokou will serve an eight-course tasting menu of small plates and nigiri.