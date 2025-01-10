Atlanta Magazine

Our primary responsibility is to represent our speaker of the House and our lawmakers with the greatest respect and honor. We make sure anybody that comes in the chamber is badged properly; if you don’t have that on, you can’t come through the door. Any visitors, we keep our eyes on them and make sure they’re in compliance with the rules. When the chaplain of the day is doing the devotional, we lock the doors. Nobody can come in or out, and representatives have to turn off phones and computers.