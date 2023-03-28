Aesthetic & Implant Dentistry of Atlanta is a dental implant and restorative dentistry center led by Dr. David Zelby. As a prosthodontist, Dr. Zelby brings a “specialist” touch to your smile makeover. Known for dental implants and tooth restoration, this dental center has brought smiles to Atlanta for more than 37 years. As a leading prosthodontist, Dr. Zelby has years of extra training and is uniquely qualified to create restorations, such as crown and bridge, dental implants, and dental veneers that replicate the feel and natural appearance of teeth. Frequently, smile makeovers at this office combine the skills of multiple specialists, assuring you of an excellent level of success and desired results. Dr. Nadia Abbassi joined the practice in 2022.

Dr. Abbassi has practiced cosmetic dentistry in Atlanta for 12 years, eight of which were spent with Dr. Ronald Goldstein. Dr. Abbassi specializes in cosmetic dentistry, including Invisalign, Veneers, porcelain fillings, bondings, and implant restoration. She is known for providing treatments that combine the artistic and scientific sides of dentistry.

Young professionals, those in corporate environments, individuals desiring a more beautiful smile, or those who have missing or aging teeth have come to rely on Dr. Zelby’s skills as they seek smile transformations. Whether a simple tooth bonding or treatments involving multiple teeth, Dr. Zelby and Dr. Abbassi work hand in hand, providing comfort and confidence that your smile will be beautiful and functional for years to come.

Aesthetic & Implant Dentistry of Atlanta

200 Galleria Parkway SE, Suite 1830, Atlanta 30339

770-955-0550 | newsmileatlanta.com