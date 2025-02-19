An Atlanta-based pediatric specialist creates device to help congested kids breathe easy

Photo courtesy of Dr. Noze Best

Cold and flu season is difficult for everyone, especially parents who can’t stand to see their children in a bad way. An Atlanta parent who happens to be a physician has created a line of products to help kids navigate the season.

Dr. Steven Goudy is a pediatric ear, nose, and throat surgeon who is the division chief of Otolaryngology at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and a professor at Emory University School of Medicine. A parent himself, he knows the struggles firsthand. “When kids get a bad cold, they can’t eat or sleep,” he says. “Everyone’s miserable.”

After being sent home from the hospital with the ubiquitous blue suction bulb aspirator, Goudy’s wife suggested he create something better. Working with Georgia Tech students in 2021, he created the NozeBot, a hospital-grade snot sucker that would be available to everyday families.

Goudy then founded a company, Dr. Noze Best, to put his NozeBot on the market.

Portable and rechargeable, it’s specifically fitted for a child’s nasal passages and has a two-finger patented grip to turn snot-sucking into a one-person job. “It makes a parent’s life easier,” he says.

The brand also has its BreatheEZ Humidifier, a smart appliance designed to create optimal humidity (50 percent) in a child’s room using nebulizer technology. “If the humidity is too low and your airways are dry, you have a cough and feel sore,” he says. “If it’s too high, then you run the risk of mold.”

Dr. Goudy treats many children with Down Syndrome as they are more prone to congestion and ear, nose, and throat issues because of their narrower nasal passages. “We wanted to serve this population [with our products],” he says. Dr. Noze Best donates a portion of its sales to the National Down Syndrome Congress.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Noze Best