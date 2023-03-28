From the moment you walk through the doors, prepare to be wowed with the professional care and aesthetic surroundings of the Atlantic Center for Cosmetic Dentistry (ACCD). Thousands of beautiful smiles have been created here.

Dr. Debra Gray King, a nationally recognized expert in cosmetic dentistry, has spent more than 30 years creating beautiful smiles. She leads a team with the distinction of being the only practice in the world with three dentists accredited by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry—the highest level of competence in cosmetic dentistry.

Dr. King, a pioneer of spa dentistry, believes in offering exceptional cosmetic dentistry in a pleasant and pampering environment. “From our complimentary massages to our use of noise-canceling headphones and aromatherapy, our spa-like atmosphere will help you enjoy every aspect of receiving a new smile,” she says.

It’s easy to see why Dr. King and ACCD have been featured on numerous media platforms, including the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Entertainment Tonight, The Doctors, ABC Extreme Makeover, CNN, and Fox. “Our goal is to provide an experience of exceptional customer service and cosmetic dentistry that exceeds your expectations and makes you a raving fan,” Dr. King says.

The Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry’s team, Dr. Debra Gray King, Dr. Charles Cooper, Dr. Brett Reeve, and Dr. Jennifer Bisig, invite you to reserve your custom smile design today.

Atlanta Center for Cosmetic Dentistry

5014 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta 30342 | 404-994-4509 | atlantacenterforcosmeticdentistry.com