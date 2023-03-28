Dr. Brock Pumphrey is a diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology and owner of a private practice with locations in Roswell and Midtown. He received his Doctor of Dental Medicine and completed his residency in periodontics at Augusta University. Dr. Pumphrey has become a leader in the community for interdisciplinary treatment planning, implant therapy, mucogingival management, and dental esthetics.

Atlanta Center for Advanced Periodontics, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry Atlanta 404-224-9399 | Roswell 770-692-6146

advancedperioatl.com