Buckhead Orthodontics is the private practice of Orthodontist Dr. Michael Everson and has been serving the Buckhead community in Atlanta, Georgia for more than 10 years. It is a family owned, small business that he runs with his wife, Dr. Cristina Everson, a practicing general dentist. Together, they have created a fun and family-friendly environment. Dr. Michael Everson treats both adults and children in clear aligners, such as Invisalign, Spark, and his own custom, in-office EvoAligners. His advanced training with aligners allows him to treat a variety of cases from simple to complex, shortening treatment times and increasing comfort. One of the biggest assets to his practice has been 3D printing clear aligners and retainers in office. This process grants physicians the ability to make quick adjustments to treatment, reduce time in braces for complex cases, and rapidly make retainers from impressionless Itero 3D intraoral scanners. If braces are needed, Dr. Michael Everson also specializes in using low force producing self-ligating braces for both comfort and speed of treatment. The practice is now also able to improve airways and treat sleep apnea with 3D printed metal appliances, greatly enhancing comfort and ease of delivery.

Dr. Michael Everson attended the Indiana University School of Dentistry for his Doctorate of Dental Surgery. He specialized in orthodontics by receiving a Masters degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago where Dr. Cristina Everson received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery. They share two beautiful children together and enjoy traveling, food, and golf.

