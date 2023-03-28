When you need a root canal, see the award-winning root canal specialists at Cumming, Crabapple, and Gainesville Endodontics. Each specialist is honored to have been selected among the best in Atlanta for 2023. All of the offices are committed to providing the highest standard of specialty care in a friendly, comfortable environment. From the moment you walk through their doors, you will know that you are in excellent hands. Being at the forefront of technology is also a priority at all of the offices. This is on full display with their use of 3D CBCT technology, digital X-rays, and endodontic microscopes to ensure the absolute best quality of care possible for all their patients. The combined experience of the doctors along with their emphasis on advanced technology and a gentle approach truly sets them apart clinically. Cumming, Crabapple, and Gainesville Endodontics pride themselves on showing that having a root canal can be a predictably comfortable experience with a highly successful outcome. They work closely with each referring dentist to efficiently resolve endodontic conditions and communicate seamlessly to support continuity of care. With the recent opening of additional locations in Crabapple and Gainesville, they continue to extend the same level of excellence to the greater Atlanta area. The specialists at Cumming, Crabapple, and Gainesville Endodontics have served the greater Atlanta area for more than 20 years. Our goal is to provide each patient, no matter the location, quality care that will stop their tooth pain. You will know you are in great hands the second you walk in the door at each of our locations. Let our teams at Cumming, Crabapple, and Gainesville Endodontics be your first choice for root canal care.

Cumming Endodontics

3275 Market Place Boulevard, Suite 200, Cumming 30041

770-781-5990

Crabapple Endodontics

12385 Crabapple Road, Suite 101, Alpharetta 30004

770-406-2050

Gainesville Endodontics

1100 NE Sherwood Park Drive, Suite 310, Gainesville 30501

770-406-2051

cummingendo.com