At Hamilton Mill Endodontics, we believe that no one should have to live with tooth pain. Our commitment to superior patient care is evident as soon as you walk through the door at our state-of-the-art facility in Dacula. The doctors and staff at Hamilton Mill Endodontics have been providing industry-leading endodontic care since 2003.

Our team specializes in root canal treatments and root canal re-treatments that address the cause of your tooth pain and can save your natural tooth. Our goal for every patient is to offer a caring environment while administering quality care that is unmatched in the Northeast Atlanta area. We also have a location in Watkinsville called Athens Endodontics, which serves Oconee County and the surrounding area.

Hamilton Mill Endodontics strives to be known as the place for endodontic care in Gwinnett County and the surrounding area. We have hundreds of five-star reviews from our patients, which is a testimony to our highly skilled doctors and our friendly, efficient staff. Tooth pain ends here; schedule your appointment today and you will be sure to leave smiling.

Hamilton Mill Endodontics

3625 Braselton Highway, Dacula 30019

770-614-9467 | hamiltonmillendo.com