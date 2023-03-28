Henderson Mill Dental Care has been providing patients in Tucker with personalized and comfortable dental care for 40 years. John T. Uetsuki, DMD has been practicing dentistry since 1997. He is a graduate of Augusta University Dental College where he is on faculty.

Dr. Uetsuki grew up near his practice and enjoys giving back to the community. With a focus on improving the quality of life of each person he meets, Dr. Uetsuki has built a team culture that embodies a set of core values that speaks volumes.

Dr. Richard Upton, DMD joined the practice in September 2022. Dr. Upton is a graduate of Augusta University Dental College and completed his residency at Kings County Hospital in New York.

Whether you are seeking a new dental home or wish to explore a career in dentistry, Henderson Mill Dental Care is an awesome place to be and invites you to experience exceptional dental care for your entire family.

Henderson Mill Dental Care

2847 Henderson Mill Road, Atlanta 30341

770-496-0496

hendersonmilldentalcare.com