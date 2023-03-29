Kersh Endodontics is proudly celebrating 20 years of serving the greater Atlanta community. Martin Kersh, DDM opened his practice and has been delivering expert root canal services since 1993. As Atlanta grows, we grow, so in our 20th year, we are proud to welcome Dr. Yasir Al-Drugh as an associate endodontist. Yasir Al-Drugh, DDS is a native to the Atlanta area and now calls Kersh Endodontics home after practicing as a general dentist for two years in Springfield, Massachusetts. Our main goal at Kersh Endodontics is to provide the simplest solution to stopping your tooth pain. Our doctors and staff strive to provide Northeast Atlanta with the area’s highest-quality root canals and root canal retreatments. With state-of-the-art equipment, a welcoming and supportive staff, and world-class endodontists, we are sure that your experience at Kersh Endodontics will be five-stars.

