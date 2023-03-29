For 18 years, Dr. Leroy Venn has made the field of orthodontics and the evolution of his practice his life’s work. Operating in three communities in the metro area, He is a proud native of Decatur and believes there is no greater place to craft beautiful smiles than the vibrant city of Atlanta. His life-long affinity for technology has continued to guide his state-of-the-art practice; his growing lab manufactures custom clear aligners for his patients, in addition to traditional brackets and wires. Dr. Venn continues to lecture at his alma mater and encourages everyone to follow

their passions, especially in the healing arts.

The construction of a cutting-edge facility for children’s dentistry at his main location in Fairburn will continue to expand Smile Studio’s efforts to amplify the room-filling life of a beautiful smile. Smile—it’s just life.

Smile Studio Orthodontics

Fairburn, Lovejoy, Powder Springs

770-872-7223

atlantasmilestudio.com