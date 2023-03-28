As a top expert in periodontics, Dr. Bruce Edelstein’s intention at My Gum Doc is for every patient to have an exceptional outcome and a terrific experience. Patients benefit from his clinical expertise and passion for excellence. Dr. Edelstein’s artistic skills play a large role in creating and delivering effective periodontal therapy. His eye for beauty ensures that your smile is the best it can be. He has been awarded many professional distinctions throughout his career. Creating beautiful and healthy smiles has been the focus at My Gum Doc for over 35 years—the five-star reviews speak for themselves.

My Gum Doc

2045 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 416, Atlanta 30309

404-352-1911 | mygumdoc.com