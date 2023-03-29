The doctors of Northwest Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery—including Drs. Rose, Coker, and Rosenthal—practice broad-scope oral and maxillofacial surgery. They provide a range of procedures in their specialty, including dental extractions and management of impacted teeth, dental implant placement, office-based anesthesia, corrective jaw surgery, oral pathology, and facial trauma/reconstruction. Scott P. Rose, DMD, MD, FACS, has practiced in the Atlanta area for more than 10 years. He is a board-certified oral surgeon, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and affiliated with Wellstar Windy Hill Hospital. Neysa Alice Coker, DMD, MD, FACS, began practice in Atlanta in 2010. She is a board-certified oral/maxillofacial surgeon, a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and the facial trauma director at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. Michael L. Rosenthal, DMD, is a native of Atlanta and has been in practice since 2015. He is board-certified, a consultant for the Georgia Board of Dentistry, and a member of the facial trauma team at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Northwest Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PC

Marietta, Woodstock, Acworth, Dallas | 770-ORAL-MAX (672-5629) | nworalmax.com