Dr. Francis has provided outstanding orthodontic care to patients of all ages since 2003. After earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from the University of South Florida, he obtained his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from Meharry Medical College, where he graduated in the top five percent of his class. Afterward, Dr. Francis completed two years of specialty training in orthodontics at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

As a board-certified orthodontist, Dr. Francis is among a small percentage of orthodontists in the country to earn this certified degree of recognized excellence in orthodontics. His team is dedicated to providing patients of all ages with the most advanced and comprehensive care available by combining innovative technology and cutting-edge techniques with a personal touch.

Dr. Francis offers personalized smile solutions for any orthodontic issue by taking a hands-on approach with his patients. From the consultation to the last retainer check, he guides each personalized treatment plan for the most successful smile results possible. Decatur Orthodontics is proud to offer free consultations for anyone interested in improving their smile.

Decatur Orthodontics

127 East Trinity Place, Decatur 30030 | 678-207-5040 | mydecaturorthodontist.com