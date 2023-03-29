At Progressive Endodontics, our mission is simple: We provide exceptional endodontic care in a warm, friendly, and comfortable environment. Waheed Malik, DDS has been practicing in Duluth since 1998. Since then, he has opened a second office in Snellville and currently has three additional doctors on staff. His current staff includes Bilal Khan, DDS, Jae I. Hwang, DDS, and Yasir-Al-Drugh, DDS.

The entire staff at Progressive Endodontics are highly trained and committed to giving each patient the highest level of endodontic care in the greater Atlanta area. For your root canal and root canal retreatment, look no further than Progressive Endodontics.

Progressive Endodontics GA, PC

2250 Satellite Boulevard, Suite 150, Duluth 30097

770-545-8667

progressiveendo.com