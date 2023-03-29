Located in Brookhaven on Buford Highway between Lenox Road and North Druid Hills Road, Siegel & Dolt Comprehensive Dental Care has served generations of Atlanta families for 60 years. Dr. Siegel and Dr. Dolt are now in their 27th year of successful partnership. After meeting in their postdoctoral residency program in San Antonio, they moved to Atlanta to join Harris’s father, Dr. Alvin Siegel. Then, in 2020, Dr. Chas Plaisance joined the practice after completing his residency at the Dental College of Georgia.

Siegel & Dolt Comprehensive Dental Care continues its legacy of providing personalized dental care using the latest proven technologies in a state-of-the-art, comfortable environment with old-fashioned value and integrity. Patients will benefit from an amazing, friendly team ready to offer a full range of services, including preventive and cosmetic dentistry, 3D imaging, CEREC one-visit crowns and veneers, dental implants, and clear aligner therapy. An in-house dental lab with a certified ceramist is an essential component of the practice, allowing for more efficient communication, customization, and color matching, thereby achieving the finest cosmetic results.

Siegel & Dolt is deeply committed to personal attention and education of its clientele and creating an excellent overall experience. The office is modern and comfortable, and the entire team takes great pride in offering the highest quality care for their family of patients.

Siegel & Dolt Comprehensive Dental Care

2751 Buford Highway NE, Suite 302, Atlanta 30324

404-634-1277 | siegelanddolt.com