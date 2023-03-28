Waldron & Lee Dentistry was established more than 40 years ago by Dr. Jon Waldron. His son, Dr. Blair Waldron, joined the practice 25 years ago, and later partnered with Dr. Christopher Lee as the next chapter in the family business. As the practice has grown, they have been fortunate to also add Dr. Henry Almquist, Dr. Omar Shariff, and Dr. Savannah Short. Patient comfort is the primary focus at Waldron & Lee Dentistry and it is achieved through careful listening, strong relationships, innovative technology, and empathetic delivery. They have steadily added one patient at a time by offering good old-fashioned, get-to-know-you dental care coupled with a commitment to running a punctual, though never rushed, schedule. Over 60 percent of Waldron & Lee’s new patients come to the practice as a direct referral from an existing patient, and most others from reading their glowing online reviews.

In 2020, the practice expanded into a new building designed to help patients feel comfortable, less anxious, and more at home when coming to the dentist. Nestled into a clean and cheerful setting with plenty of natural light, patients enjoy the cozy blankets, neck pillows, television entertainment located chairside and on the ceiling, and a complimentary Starbucks bar.

The treatment rooms are equipped with no-charge nitrous oxide, and oral or intravenous sedation is available as well. Tasteful audio-visual technology allows physicians to entertain as well as educate patients about available treatment options. And for the patient looking for a little extra pampering and care, the onsite massage therapist treats TMJ muscle pain—cosmetic and therapeutic Botox treatments are also available as another popular choice.

Waldron & Lee Dentistry

2419 Roswell Road, Marietta 30062

770-977-5547 | wlsmile.com