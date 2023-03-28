Levin Orthodontics, one of the specialty’s few remaining private practices in the Atlanta area, has redefined orthodontic care with a fresh, modern approach. As a board-certified orthodontist, a distinction held by only a small percentage of all orthodontists, Dr. Zachary Levin is honored to carry on the legacy of his family’s two previous generations of orthodontists. “Orthodontics has always been a part of my life. It’s more than just creating a beautiful, healthy smile—it’s about connecting with people,” says Dr. Levin. “I’m truly humbled to be recognized by my colleagues as a Top Dentist.”

Now introducing a new location in Sandy Springs near Chastain Park, in addition to the existing location in East Cobb, Levin Orthodontics uses the latest orthodontic innovations in comfort, aesthetics, and efficiency. With customized clear and completely hidden treatment options as well as traditional metal braces, Levin

Orthodontics empowers patients of all ages with incredible flexibility to choose a

modality based on their individual lifestyle and priorities.

A graduate of Tulane, Boston University, and Tufts, Dr. Levin, a Florida native, went on to complete a residency in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics at Jacksonville University School of Orthodontics. East Cobb’s highest-designated Invisalign private practitioner and Cobb County’s first provider of InBrace behind-the-teeth braces, Dr. Levin has spent time on staff at CHOA’s Center for Cleft and Craniofacial Disorders and the Ben Massell Dental Clinic.

Levin Orthodontics is a private practice with more to love than just your new smile.

Levin Orthodontics

1229 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 100,

Marietta 30068

770-952-5255

5290 Roswell Road, Suite A100,

Sandy Springs 30342

levinortho.com