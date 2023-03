Dr. Zeyad Hassan, or Dr. Z as his patients call him, is a board-certified pediatric dentist located in West Midtown. Dr. Z and his staff pride themselves on creating an optimal children’s environment that makes each visit fun and stress-free for kids and their parents. Comprehensive dental services, including IV sedations, are available.

A to Z Pediatric Dentistry

857 Collier Road NW, Suite 3, Atlanta 30318

404-937-3888

atozsmiles.com