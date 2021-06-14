A designer’s Marietta home channels the easy-going vibe of her favorite beach towns

Photograph by Ali Harper

Marietta may be hundreds of miles from any beach, but a coastal vibe washes over every room at Jamie Krywicki Wilson’s house, about a mile from the historic square. The renovated ranch where she, her husband, Nick, and their two children live is light and bright—pale oak floors, white walls, shiplap paneling, and casual furniture—with bursts of saturated colors.

“My husband and I did a lot of traveling before we had kids, and tons to the West Coast, so I think the casual feel of Cali has influenced my style a lot,” says the interior designer, who does both residential and commercial projects. Echoes of a childhood summer home on the South Carolina coast also show up in traditional touches: marble countertops, wide-plank floors, and aged brass hardware. It’s not hard to find looks reminiscent of Alys Beach or the New England coast, as well.

The 1970s house has belonged to the Wilsons since 2013. They were content with some DIY upgrades for a while and then eventually gutted the place and added 1,500 square feet to the back, essentially rearranging the whole home. Small windows and doorways typical of ranches were replaced with larger versions and wide entryways, while an unexpected 15-foot-high ceiling floods Jamie’s new office with natural light. Neat and orderly built-ins and niches appeal to her as part of a streamlined look. “I’m always going to be more about ‘simple’ overall, adding special details from handmade tiles to textural elements,” the designer says.

Not wanting to pick just one style, she chose furniture and accessories ranging from Art Deco to tribal, coastal to traditional. “I’m all about using classic materials in more modern applications,” says Jamie. “I like mixing furniture styles so you’re never too heavy on one side of the spectrum.”

This article appears in our Spring 2021 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.