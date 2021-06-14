A designer’s Marietta home channels the easy-going vibe of her favorite beach towns

Jamie, Nick, Palmer (age four), and Pressley (age two) can walk to the Marietta Square for restaurants, shopping, and events.

Photograph by Ali Harper

Marietta may be hundreds of miles from any beach, but a coastal vibe washes over every room at Jamie Krywicki Wilson’s house, about a mile from the historic square. The renovated ranch where she, her husband, Nick, and their two children live is light and bright—pale oak floors, white walls, shiplap paneling, and casual furniture—with bursts of saturated colors.

New windows and board-and-batten siding updated the exterior of the house, as did painting the brick with Sherwin-Williams “Snowbound.”

Photograph by Ali Harper

A focal point of the family room is the floor-to-ceiling fireplace done in what Jamie calls a Santa Barbara stucco finish. Chairs are by Palecek, and the modern light fixture is from France & Son.

Photograph by Ali Harper

Oversized art depicting the Oregon coast and shiplapped walls provide a laid-back greeting in the Wilson entryway. White oak floors and a sisal runner continue the casual look.

Photograph by Ali Harper

“My husband and I did a lot of traveling before we had kids, and tons to the West Coast, so I think the casual feel of Cali has influenced my style a lot,” says the interior designer, who does both residential and commercial projects. Echoes of a childhood summer home on the South Carolina coast also show up in traditional touches: marble countertops, wide-plank floors, and aged brass hardware. It’s not hard to find looks reminiscent of Alys Beach or the New England coast, as well.

An accent wall covered in an abstract gray wallpaper from Schumacher adds the artistic backdrop Jamie wanted for the dining area, purposefully eclectic with mismatched chairs and a mid-century-style table from West Elm.

Photograph by Ali Harper

Photograph by Ali Harper

Layers of white, a walnut island, and rattan bar stools create a relaxed, beachy vibe in the kitchen. Cabinetry has a matte finish. Unlacquered-brass pulls mix well with other metals.

Photograph by Ali Harper

The 1970s house has belonged to the Wilsons since 2013. They were content with some DIY upgrades for a while and then eventually gutted the place and added 1,500 square feet to the back, essentially rearranging the whole home. Small windows and doorways typical of ranches were replaced with larger versions and wide entryways, while an unexpected 15-foot-high ceiling floods Jamie’s new office with natural light. Neat and orderly built-ins and niches appeal to her as part of a streamlined look. “I’m always going to be more about ‘simple’ overall, adding special details from handmade tiles to textural elements,” the designer says.

Palmer’s bedroom picks up his love for anything on wheels. Headboard slipcovers are made of waxed canvas.

Photograph by Ali Harper

Repeating materials found elsewhere in the house, custom master bathroom cabinets are made of white oak, with unlacquered brass hardware. The vanity mirror is actually a floor version from West Elm, turned on its side.

Photograph by Ali Harper

Jamie chose a conversation starter for the powder room: a Gray Maylin wallcovering featuring aerial photography of sunbathers on a beach. She made the pendant light out of a basket.

Photograph by Ali Harper

Drapery fabric (also used on the ottoman) in the nursery from Rifle Paper Co. has a midcentury vibe.

Photograph by Ali Harper

“You can’t go wrong with too many textures,” says Jamie, who layered a linen bed from Moss Home with assorted textiles in the master bedroom, joined by a vintage Art Deco dresser and a cove ceiling painted Farrow & Ball “Inchyra Blue.”

Photograph by Ali Harper

Not wanting to pick just one style, she chose furniture and accessories ranging from Art Deco to tribal, coastal to traditional. “I’m all about using classic materials in more modern applications,” says Jamie. “I like mixing furniture styles so you’re never too heavy on one side of the spectrum.”

This article appears in our Spring 2021 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.

