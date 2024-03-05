The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center (ADAC), the cornerstone of design in Atlanta, the Southeast, and beyond, continues to evolve as a dynamic hub for interior design and home fashion. Built more than 60 years ago by renowned architect and developer John Portman, ADAC remains the go-to destination for interior designers, architects, builders, and design lovers of all trades, offering over 550,000 square feet of retail space including 25 design offices and 65 showrooms. These showrooms display over 1,200 of the industry’s finest product lines, spanning furniture, fabric, rugs, lighting, accessories, floor and wall coverings, antiques, fine art and framing, kitchens, bath, tile, and stone, and home theater products. In 2018, ANDMORE and parent company Blackstone, the world’s largest operator of premier showroom space for the furnishings, home décor, and gift industries, acquired ADAC.

While ADAC is open to both the public and trade, the vast array of product categories and customizable options make navigating the center under the guidance of a designer highly beneficial. Designers not only assist in finding the right products but also understand the customization capabilities and how products can be tailored to specific design projects. Whether you’re a seasoned designer or someone looking to shop for your home, hiring a designer ensures a streamlined sourcing process.

ADAC not only provides professional design and showroom resources but also hosts a variety of events and opportunities throughout the year, offering the ideal environment to explore the center, connect with designers, and maximize the use of its diverse offerings. Whether for the public or trade, these events are designed to encourage involvement in the design community and serve as a platform for education, networking, and engagement.

Specialized events that are free and open to the public, such as DESIGN ADAC and Spring Sample Sale, as well as others throughout the year, offer unique opportunities to be inspired by and connect with celebrity designers, local and regional industry notables, lifestyle influencers, photographers, and even media. These networking opportunities not only provide the chance to navigate the building and learn how to use ADAC as a resource for your home in a more intimate, intentional setting, but they also provide access to designers located in Atlanta and across the Southeast who can help on your next design project.

“At ADAC, our events not only showcase the latest in design but also serve as invaluable opportunities for inspiration, connection through networking as well as general design education,” said Katie Miner, ADAC General Manager. “They create an optimal setting for navigating the design center, fostering connections, and exchanging ideas with fellow enthusiasts and industry professionals alike, making each event a gateway to see the world of design through a new lens while cultivating relationships in our vibrant design community.”

DESIGN ADAC, the center’s annual spring market, brings together a vast array of people from around the country for three days of programming including keynote presentations from distinguished designers, panel discussions with Q+As, showroom tours, product launches, book signings, networking parties, and the chance to explore ADAC. This annual spring market invites the public and trade to discover the endless possibilities of creativity, providing a glimpse into the latest trends and innovations, and fostering a lively and collaborative design community.

Spring Sample Sale is another annual event that is free and open to the public. For three days only, select showrooms offer discounted prices on samples, prototypes, and floor models of various design products from furniture to décor. This sale provides a unique opportunity for design professionals and consumers to access high-quality furnishings and décor at more affordable prices that are many times only sold to the trade community. As design professionals and enthusiasts gather to explore unique pieces during this sale, it creates a dynamic atmosphere for individuals to connect, exchange ideas, and build relationships. The pursuit of high-quality furnishings becomes common ground for networking and fostering collaborations among industry experts, designers, and those seeking inspiration for their homes.

For a captivating dose of design inspiration, make sure you stay updated on all of the events and experiences happening at ADAC throughout the year. Visit adacatlanta.com for comprehensive details on everything ADAC and stay connected through Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Pinterest, and subscribe to ADAC’s newsletter to stay in the loop.