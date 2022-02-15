Bold design choices and eye-catching accessories transform a Midtown duplex

Photograph by Christina Wedge

Looking for clues about her new clients, interior designer Shelby Adamson noticed some artful coffee-table books, a craftsman-built dining table, and some Jonathan Adler accessories in their Midtown home—all good signs they were on the same page. “I quickly caught on to the fact that they had a keen eye for high-end design, with a bit of an edge,” she says. The newly married couple, Drew Standrod and Janson Morehead, confirmed they were all about adding some wow factors and cited “West Coast modern” as a guiding style—which was all music to Shelby’s ears. Their new white duplex was a blank slate, but the couple had good art and light fixtures as a starting point.

Touches of teal

“Drew and Janson wanted their home to be ‘a moment’, and I think we achieved that,” says Shelby, whose firm’s name is Little Black Fox. An unused bonus room offered the opportunity to paint walls in high-gloss teal (“Pacific Sea Teal” by Benjamin Moore). “This color creates the perfect space to sit, have a cocktail, and put on some vinyl. It’s bold, but quietly so,” the designer adds. Other key features include matching teal curtains and a custom window seat, all keeping the zebra art as the focal point.

Back to Black

“We wanted to go bold in the primary bedroom, so we did so with some beautiful art, and Sherwin Williams’ ‘Bohemian Black’ on the wall,” says the designer. “The house now feels sophisticated and sexy.” Her advice to anyone considering a black bedroom? Just do it. In this case, white bedding with a black trim and a lighter rug vary the texture and contrast with the sultry walls. Continuing the theme, Shelby painted the kitchen island and hood black too.

Trust in Rust

To give new life to a guest bedroom with existing furnishings, Shelby wrapped the room in a playful rust-orange stripe. A hide rug and textural accessories play up the earthy theme. As with other rooms, the couple wanted accessories and art to reflect their travels and interests. “One of their goals was to bring the essence of the boutique hotels they’ve frequented throughout the world, like the Chromata in Santorini, or the Zadun in Cabo, into their home,” says Shelby. “We wanted to capture that idea of each space reflecting the local flavor along with high design.”

