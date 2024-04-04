Set against the vibrant architectural backdrop in Atlanta, Coverings 2024, the premier tile and stone event in North America, promises a design experience unlike any other. Taking place at the Georgia World Congress Center this April 22-25, Coverings is a convergence of creativity and design, and a testament to the enduring allure of tile and stone. The globally renowned show beckons architects and designers to embark on a journey of discovery, exploration, and inspiration.

For those attuned to the pulse of design, Coverings is more than just an event; it’s a celebration of versatile materials and design. Coverings boasts dozens of complimentary learning opportunities, more than 1,000 exhibitors from 40 countries, and 25,0000+ attendees spanning all segments of tile, stone, construction, design and architecture. This creates a space for sourcing ideas and inspiration you wouldn’t normally find in one convenient place.

What inspires architects and designers to embrace this invitation? Perhaps it’s the allure of remaining on the cusp of industry trends, where innovation is not merely observed but actively embraced. Or, perhaps it is the personalized attention bestowed on the architecture and design community. Among the show’s many perks, attendees can enjoy a dedicated A&D Day on Monday, April 22, with programming and events geared towards architects and designers, including a breakfast keynote address from famed architect Chad Oppenheim. April 22 is also Earth Day, and what better way to celebrate the occasion than by exploring 9 miles of one of the most sustainable surface choices available? In addition, attendees can enjoy all things design in Atlanta by taking advantage of complimentary shuttle service, sponsored by Atlanta’s HOME Magazine, between DESIGN ADAC and Coverings from Tuesday, April 23-Thursday, April 25.

Yet, beyond the surface, Coverings offers a sanctuary for the inquisitive mind—a space where questions find answers and ideas find expression. From the health benefits of tile to bespoke design, every facet of tile and stone is explored with a sense of purpose and introspection in special areas like the Outdoor Oasis or the Artisan Showcase. But perhaps the most compelling aspect of Coverings lies in its ability to foster connections—not just with qualified installers who can make your designs come to life, but with current and prospective clients as well. For architects and designers looking for a special place to meet with clients to source one-of-a-kind solutions, these attendees have the opportunity to bring their clients to the show, bridging the gap between vision and reality.

In the end, Coverings is more than just a trade show; it’s a tribute to design in its purest form—a testament to the enduring power of creativity in tile and stone. Join us in embracing the boundless potential of design at Coverings 2024, where innovation meets inspiration, and every surface tells a unique story. Attendance is free of charge; register today at Coverings.com and prepare to be floored by everything the show has to offer.

