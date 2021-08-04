Designer Andrew Howard brings colorful, sophisticated South Florida style to this Buckhead home

Photograph by Noe Dewitt

Some people see blank white walls and love the minimalist calm, but not interior designer Andrew Howard and homeowner Christina Nordin. The two took the blank canvas of this five-year-old Buckhead house and layered paints, wallcoverings, fabrics, and art to give it a colorful, decorative persona. “Christina was clear she wanted a ‘Palm Beach meets Atlanta’ type of house,” says Andrew, who is based in Jacksonville. “She likes lots of color.”

Christina and her husband, Erik, were drawn to the newish home for its good bones, sunlit rooms, and well-maintained backyard and pool. As Andrew was rounding up furnishings and accessories (with Covid-era challenges, no less), Christina was mentally arranging her art collection and even adding new pieces. “I’ve always collected art, even in my 20s when I was a teacher and bought inexpensive items at garage sales. I’d put those pieces up along with art by my students in my classroom,” says the Marietta native. “I’m drawn to art that connects with nature, a memory, or any artwork that invokes a meaningful feeling.” Later, favorite sources became regional artists at local art galleries, school fundraisers, pieces collected during travels, and, in modern fashion, Instagram pages. For this house, she collaborated with several artists: a commission from painter Sally King Benedict livens up daughter Lily Ann’s room, North Carolina–based Caroline Boykin used the dining room’s graceful blue wallpaper as inspiration for her porcelain flowers, Birmingham artist Lindsey Porter painted botanicals with colors drawn from fabric swatches, and Whitney Stoddard created a tea-stained piece for the living room.

Andrew layered in custom pieces and lively patterned fabrics, sometimes gathering accessories from the family businesses of Mrs. Howard and Max & Company, which have a location at the Galleries of Peachtree Hills. Each room also contains at least two vintage or antique pieces, a way to add history and longevity to this relatively new house. “Rooms that feel like they may have evolved over time are usually going to have many colors, patterns, and textures,” says the designer. “We did our best to bring those to each space.”

This article appears in our Summer 2021 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.