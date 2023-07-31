The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center, referred to as ADAC, is a pillar of design in Atlanta, the Southeast, and beyond. It was built in Buckhead over 60 years ago by John Portman, the renowned architect and developer, and has since grown into a community focused, nationally recognized leader in the world of interior design and home fashion. In November of 2018, AND MORE (formerly known as International Market Centers) and parent company Blackstone, the world’s largest operator of premier showroom space for the furnishings, home décor, and gift industries, acquired ADAC.

Still to this day, ADAC serves as the essential one-stop shopping resource for interior designers, architects, and builders. The campus, open to the trade and public, consists of ADAC and ADAC West –with more than 550,000 square feet featuring over 25 design offices and more than 65 showrooms offering 1,200 of the industry’s finest product lines including furniture, fabric, rugs, lighting, accessories, floor and wall coverings, antiques, fine art and framing, kitchens, bath, tile and stone, and home theater products. Due to the abundance of product categories and customizable options, the best way for consumers to shop ADAC is under the guidance of a designer or architect.

With exceptional design studios and showrooms comes the opportunity to hire an interior designer who can easily navigate ADAC for any design needs. While the center is open to the public, it can be extremely helpful to hire a designer who is knowledgeable of client preferences and tastes, and which showrooms can supply what clients are looking for. Designers also understand the customization capabilities and how some products can be tailored to specific design projects. With a wealth of products and brands to choose from, hiring a designer can help navigate the sourcing process to ensure their clients realize the homes of their dreams.

“Here at ADAC, we have award-winning designers working on projects from around the world. Also on-site is the Georgia Chapter of ASID, the American Society of Interior Designers, who can match consumers with interior design professionals through their database of registered designers,” said Katie Miner, General Manager of ADAC. “For first-time visitors, it may also be beneficial to visit showrooms that are owned by designers as such Showroom58, Habachy Designs + Atelier, Minotti by HA Modern, Design Galleria Kitchen & Bath Studio, and C + H Interiors to familiarize yourself with every offering available.”

For information on all designers at ADAC, please visit https://adacatlanta.com/designers-and-architects/.

In addition to its professional design and showroom resources, ADAC offers an exceptional line-up of events and opportunities open to the public and trade for involvement in the design community throughout each year. For more information and a full list of events, please visit https://adacatlanta.com/events/.

Digital Day

Open to trade-only, Digital Day is an annual event dedicated to educating and empowering designers to define their brands, maximize their presence, and achieve greater creative success in an ever-evolving digital landscape through a series of keynote and panel presentations with digital marketing and design experts.

DESIGN ADAC

ADAC’s signature spring market, DESIGN ADAC, kicks off the season with inspiration in a way that only the strongest design community in the US can! Programming is open to the public and trade and includes keynote presentations, salon-style talks, book signings, and more. Past presenters have includedNate Berkus, Ashley Longshore, Bunny Williams, Corey Damen Jenkins, Bobby McAlpine, Suzanne Kasler, Sheila Bridges, Young Huh, and Iris Apfel.

Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards (SEDY)

The Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards Gala is the culminating event of DESIGN ADAC. Co-sponsored by VERANDA annually, the awards recognize top design talent from the Southeast in the categories of residential design, contract design, and architecture.

Sample Sale

Open to the public and trade, ADAC’s sample sales take place for three days in the spring and fall and provide the opportunity to shop and save on designer brands at participating showrooms.

DISCOVER ADAC

ADAC’s fall market, DISCOVER ADAC, is an opportunity for the design community in the Southeast and beyond to come together. Open to the public and trade for three days each September, a mix of design industry icons, tastemakers, and purveyors of style merge for inspirational keynote presentations, panel discussions, book signings, parties, and more.

Get Down to Business

Get Down to Business is a trade-only opportunity for designers to reevaluate and reenergize their business with four informative sessions covering topics that are applicable to designers at every level of experience through a series of keynote and panel presentations with business and design experts.

“We pride ourselves on being an accessible resource for designers, architects, builders, and design enthusiasts through these seasonal events as well as our showrooms on a daily basis,” says Miner. “Whether you’re working on a design project or hiring a designer, ADAC is the ideal place to shop for customizable pieces that you won’t find at the retail level.”

If you’re looking for alluring design inspiration, don’t miss out on any of these events and experiences. You can go online at adacatlanta.com to get all the details on all things ADAC. You can also follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest or sign up for ADAC’s newsletter so, you won’t miss a thing.

Like the South, design is always evolving and ADAC continues to lead that conversation. From being more accessible to new products to appreciating timeless techniques, ADAC is here for the industry and you. They welcome you to explore, connect, and collaborate with top designers and showrooms to create spaces that inspire.