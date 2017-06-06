My Favorite House: A French Norman home in North Atlanta

Photograph by Jeff Herr

The award-winning architecture firm of Spitzmiller & Norris has worked on many remarkable houses, including those designed by famous architects like Philip Trammell Shutze, Neel Reid, James Means, and Buck Crook. Robert Norris says, “I have so many favorite houses in Atlanta. We are so fortunate to be in a city of such beautiful homes. But one new home that we designed jumps out. The exterior is reminiscent of a French Norman country house. It features soft-colored clinker bricks, heavy batten shutters, and limestone lintels. I like the simplicity of the entrance with the gravel courtyard lined with Belgian blocks.” The house was built by Phil Clark, and Norris’s firm collaborated with interior designer Suzanne Kasler on the home, which she included in her first book, Inspired Interiors. Current homeowner Scott Burton has lived here for two years: “I searched in Atlanta for three years before I found it, and I fell in love with it. I was drawn to the French Norman design with such attention to detail. The exterior limestone, exposed cedar shake roof, gated entry, and landscaping that secluded it from other homes caught my eye.”

This article originally appeared in our Summer 2017 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.