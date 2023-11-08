What first began as a mission to revive the centuries-old artisanal craft of Scagliola stone, has twenty-five years later become the extraordinary, handcrafted home collections now synonymous with unparalleled craftsmanship and distinctive design.

Celebrating each material’s intrinsic beauty, the François & Co. Collection is curated with the utmost attention and care, offering a unique ‘whole home approach’ to artistry and design: from remarkable French oak and limestone flooring to elegant bistro countertops, hand-carved modern mantles or even the reclaimed treasures of a 17th century French farmhouse.

From first design inspirations and expertise to install and execution, François & Co. curates thoughtful collections that best align with the individual needs and budget of each and every client.

Boasting strong relationships with artisans, factories and suppliers around the globe, the company has become a true designer resource, offering not only craftsmanship and savoir-faire, but a full Architectural CAD department, client care and technical support, and exceptional custom products and finishes that might otherwise prove challenging to individually source and acquire.

Surfaces

Naturally Exquisite

Sourced from the most varied and unique corners of the world, the surfaces collections bring together both heritage materials and timeless sophistication.

French hardwoods, historic limestones, reclaimed terra cotta and handcrafted Zellige – the collection spans from the historic to the most contemporary.

Refined elegance spanning time and space.

Hardwood

Hailing from sustainable forests in the heart of France, the French Oak flooring collection celebrates warmth, time and patina – unique in character and timeless in tone.

Featuring a tighter grain of hardwood often used to make wine barrels, the wood undergoes a specialized thermal pressure treatment and pH-modified water bath, triggering a natural reaction between iron and wood tannins that results in a luscious earthly color resistant to fading.

Available in both solid and engineered, the French Oak collection creates a luxurious, elegant canvas for the home.

Stone

Sought after for its luster, hardness and rich, layered history, the newly quarried Marble and Limestone collections bring a timeless sophistication to any space, with a vast selection of color, tone and texture.

Terra Cotta & Zellige

Spanning shape, size, palette and patina, the Terra Cotta Collection is hand chosen and collected from antique French farmhouses and country châteaux – originally handcrafted and wood fired, dating back to over a century or more.

The Zellige collection, in collaboration with Tiles of Ezra, celebrates the beauty of imperfection and sustainable, living craftsmanship, dating back through generations of Moroccan artisans. Each piece is unique and handcrafted, ensuring no two tiles are exactly alike.

Architectural

Hearthside Mantels

Heritage, Beauty and Timeless Tradition

From time-honored traditional to the most modern of décor, The François & Co. Mantel Collection proposes architectural pieces cast in metal or Scagliola stone, complimenting a number of interior spaces and honoring a more modern approach to hearthside gatherings.

For the more modern of spaces, the Contemporary Collection is a celebration of accents, shapes and contours that push design boundaries and the conventional limits of form.

The Classic Collections spans from elegant simplicity to the most ornate, intricate detailing, reminiscent of French châteaux, romantic Italian villas or traditional English brownstones – where magnificent materials and scale align, adding warmth, depth and heritage to a timeless, stunning space.

Architectural

Range Hoods

Encompassing an endless array of mixed metals and architectural forms, François & Co. Range hoods span from the simple to the most geometric, adding warmth, grace and style to any kitchen space. Musing on metals like pewter, brass, copper or stone, hoods are handcrafted to compliment the most traditional of tastes to the bold and industrial.

Inspired by geometric shapes, angles, edges and contours, the Modern Collection pairs well with transitional, modern or industrial kitchen spaces, offering elegant simplicity with maximal impact.

Varying in scope and size, from the simple to the most majestic, the Classic Range Hood Collections encompasses Old World beauty with design inspiration stemming from bustling chateau kitchens to ancient French farmhouses.

Architectural

Bistro Countertops

Modern Classics

Inspired by the elegant sophistication of 1930’s Paris café scene, the Bistro Countertop Collection is an homage to timeless tradition and the art of gathering together.

François & Co. artisans work with metals such as brass, copper, rose gold, zinc or pewter, handcrafting exquisite materials into authentic bistro countertops that encompass refined simplicity and unparalleled style.

Architectural

Structures & Accents

Exceptionally Unique

Skilled in the centuries-old techniques of scagliola stone, François & Company’s artisans offer a wide portfolio of architectural creations and finishes for the home, from the classically subtle to the most embellished and ornate, from archways, structures, balustrades and columns to fountains, staircases and bespoke decorative ornaments.

