Furniture brand Burrow brings its mid-century-meets-Scandinavian designs to the Westside

Photograph courtesy of Burrow

It all started with a sofa—a ships-straight-to-your-door, easy-to-assemble, modular sofa to be exact. When Stephen Kuhl and Kabeer Chopra, co-founders of direct-to-consumer furniture brand Burrow, realized that buying furniture had its pain points (please, no more Allen wrenches!), they set out to create an easier way to shop for and build furniture. In 2017, they began distributing their first sofa that came in easily moveable boxes and could be assembled without any tools. Since then, they’ve created timeless, no-fuss pieces of furniture for nearly every room in a house from bedrooms to offices.

Photograph courtesy of Burrow

In July, the brand opened their first Atlanta location (and second of ten new showrooms they plan to open in the next two years) in the Westside Provisions District. “Atlanta has been a top market for Burrow since the beginning, so it was important for us to bring our full, omnichannel shopping experience to the booming city,” says CEO and co-founder Stephen Kuhl. “The Westside Provisions District was the perfect home base to meet our customers where they already are—and we’re in great company with other furniture brands, shops, and restaurants.”

In the bright and airy 7,450-square-foot space, shoppers can test out and get design ideas from perfectly styled sofas, desks, open shelving, coffee tables, and rugs. There’s even an in-house team that provides complementary design and space planning. Purchased products are then shipped directly to consumers’ homes.

Photograph courtesy of Burrow

Photograph courtesy of Burrow

“Burrow House Atlanta is our largest retail location thus far, so I love how much product we’re able to showcase for customers,” says Kuhl. Check the store throughout the year to preview soon-to-launch items before they’re available online.