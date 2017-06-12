House Envy: Buckhead’s stately “Manor House” is on the market

Photograph courtesy of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

When Ken and Lisa Carrig moved to Atlanta six years ago, they knew they wanted an older home with lots of character. “We’d been living in Philadelphia in a house that was built in 1810, and we enjoyed having a home with history,” says Ken, who recently retired as the head of human resources for SunTrust Bank. Yet, at the same time, the Carrigs wanted modern conveniences that would make daily living comfortable.

They found the ideal combination of old and new at 450 Manor Ridge Drive in Buckhead. The castle-like home—often referred to simply as “The Manor House”—was built in 1928 of Stone Mountain granite and renovated extensively in 2005. In fact, the 8,674-square-foot house includes upgrades to almost every space.

Located in the Haynes Manor neighborhood, the house is convenient to Atlanta Memorial Park, Bitsy Grant Tennis Center, Bobby Jones Golf Course, and Peachtree Battle Shopping Center. Constructed in the late 1920s, the area was named for developer Eugene Haynes, who subdivided his large estate into smaller parcels. Bounded by Peachtree Road to the east, Northside Drive to the west, West Wesley Road to the north, and Peachtree Creek to the south, the area was the site of the Battle of Peachtree Creek during the Civil War. Now, it boasts gracefully curving tree-lined streets, manicured parks and trails, and some of the city’s most stately homes, many of which reflect English and French architectural styles.

This five-bedroom house features five full baths and four half baths, a spacious foyer with marble floors, a library, a living room, a large dining room, and a chef’s kitchen with glazed cabinets, a generous island, and a walk-in pantry. The master suite includes a sitting area, two walk-in closets, and his-and-hers bathrooms with Italian tile floors.

Then there’s the newly finished lower level, which features an exercise room, a rec room, a wine cellar, and lots of storage space. There’s also a three-car garage, a guest house, and a heated pool with adjoining spaces for cooking and alfresco dining. The elegantly landscaped yard includes mature specimen trees as well as lots of azaleas, hostas, hydrangeas, and flowering vines.

Ken especially loves the back patio and garden area. “It’s so quiet and beautiful, you feel like you’re in a park,” he says. Both he and Lisa also enjoy the finished basement. “It’s not overwhelming. It’s very casual and a perfect place for entertaining family and friends.”

Although the Carrigs love their Haynes Manor home, they are moving to Highlands, North Carolina, where Ken is partnering with Richard and Melissa Delany, president and sales director, respectively, at Old Edwards Inn & Spa, to hold a series of executive workshops. The couple still plan to spend three months of the year in Atlanta and are purchasing a townhouse in Midtown.

This Buckhead home is listed for $3,250,000. For more information, contact Chuck Wood of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty at 404-822-8828; or chuck@atlantafinehomes.com.