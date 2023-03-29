How interior designer Emily Dunn put together this Serenbe sanctuary

The ecofriendly neighborhood in Chattahoochee Hills provides a pastoral escape from the city

By
-
50
Serenbe
This brick townhouse in Serenbe brings European-style charm to weekend life, and provides the Keenan family with a place to enjoy small-town living. Land Plus designed the landscaping and hardscapes, which include a firepit, sitting area, and stone-lined water feature.

Photograph by Mali Azima

As a testament to metro Atlanta’s size and all its distinct neighborhoods, a family can have a primary home in one part of the city and a vacation home on the other end of town. For Kasia, Dan, and daughter Sienna Keenan, buying a second home in Serenbe gave them a nature fix, and it wasn’t far from their main residence in Brookhaven.

Serenbe
Neutral furnishings with a few hints of black define the living room. “We used a beautiful jute rug with lots of texture and earthy colors,” says interior designer Emily Dunn. “But the black fringe chairs are one of my favorites.” Lee Industries makes the chairs, sofa, and leather ottoman. Chandelier is by Currey & Company.

Photograph by Mali Azima

Serenbe
An oversized pendant from Palecek suggests a vacation vibe in the dining room. Portia dining chairs in black and a custom Clubcu table are streamlined and modern.

Photograph by Mali Azima

Europe Sans Jet Lag
“Kasia was raised in Poland and fell in love with Serenbe because it reminded her of Europe,” says interior designer Emily Dunn. “Their home was designed after the Cotswolds in England.” Serenbe’s wildflower meadows, walking trails, and organic farmers markets were just the sort of thing this family of three was seeking. The South Fulton community is known for its “new urbanism” approach to neighborhood development, with smaller lots but plenty of community green spaces and thoughtful architecture.

Bringing Nature In
Emily picked up on the natural surroundings to furnish the new 1,900-square-foot townhouse. “We wanted to create the same organic feel in materials on the inside as outside,” says the designer. Neutrals and earth tones dominate, with green and black showing up as contrast. A few surprises, such as the black armchairs lined with fringe or pillows made with African mudcloth, liven up an otherwise calm palette.

Serenbe
Leather counter stools add warm tones in the white kitchen.

Photograph by Mali Azima

Serenbe
“The open-weave basket light keeps the primary bedroom airy and light and forms a beautiful pattern when lit in the evening,” says Emily. “I love how soft and serene the room is.” A Noir chest and Arteriors lamp add layers of white, while apricot-colored linen on the headboard and a vintage kilim pillow are a dose of color.

Photograph by Mali Azima

Heading Outdoors
A small but chic backyard is now a main focal point of the house. The multifaceted area delivers the vacation feel of a weekend home, thanks to elegant hardscapes and plenty of places to sit. The family can entertain out back or just enjoy the water feature. “The fountain can double as a spa, which our daughter Sienna really loves to use,” says Dan.

This article appears in our Spring 2023 issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR