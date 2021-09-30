Room Envy: A Classy Crafting Space in Brookhaven

Photograph by Lauren Rubinstein

Brookhaven homeowner Michelle Clery enjoys ladies nights spent making crafts like jewelry, soaps, and candles—so much so that she dedicated an upstairs hallway area to combining hobbies and socializing with friends.

Hardworking high-top

Clery’s interior designer, Gretchen Gilstrap Edwards, designed the custom center table, made of waxed walnut with a live edge on top of a zinc base. Custom cabinets tucked beneath the table house crafts supplies and a printer.

Opportunities for orange

“Orange is my favorite color, and it makes me smile every time I get to the top of the stairs,” says Clery, who kept most of her house in white and gray tones. A geometric wallpaper from Thibaut lines the built-ins, while bar-height chairs add another orange zing.

Gray matter

“Trout Gray” by Benjamin Moore on the bookshelves provides a warm neutral.

Two important accessories

A small refrigerator gives everyone easy access to wine and snacks, while the TV can broadcast inspiration photos for a craft project.

Light it up

The glass-orb chandelier from Bed Down on Miami Circle provides overhead light with a sculptural vibe.

Designer tip: Hobby areas need storage or else they look messy. Here, the built-in cabinet wall and drawers beneath the table keep this open part of the house tidy.

This article appears in our September 2021 issue.