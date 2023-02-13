Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the launching of its National Sales Event Saturday, February 11 through Sunday, February 26 in communities throughout the country.

During the National Sales Event, home buyers can take advantage of exceptional savings on a Toll Brothers home for a limited time.

All Toll Brothers Intown communities in Georgia are participating in the National Sales Event. Interested home buyers should visit or contact their community of interest in Decatur, Grant Park or Morningside, and speak with a Toll Brothers Sales Consultant to learn more.

Limited-time incentives created specifically for this event will vary among communities. Buyers must make a deposit between February 11 and 26 to take advantage of this opportunity. For details and a list of Toll Brothers communities, visit TollBrothers.com/AtlantaMagazine.

“Home is more important than ever before, and the award-winning, in-house architectural design team at Toll Brothers has developed a stunning selection of home designs and structural options so that buyers can truly make their new home their own,” said Jonathan Carter, Division President of the Toll Brothers Atlanta Metro Division in Georgia.

For home buyers who would like to learn more about their new home purchase and limited-time financing opportunities, representatives from Toll Brothers Mortgage Company will be available to offer free mortgage guidance.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.