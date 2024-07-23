In Atlanta, a city experiencing rapid real estate growth, a novel approach to home equity management is making headlines. Truehold has just introduced a unique model that allows homeowners to access their equity by seamlessly combining the sale and subsequent renting of their own homes. Their method offers an alternative to traditional equity access options like selling or refinancing and doesn’t require residents to leave their cherished homes or take on new debt.

Atlanta’s Real Estate Market Continues to Grow

The real estate market in Atlanta is on the rise, with the median home price increasing by $19,641 over the past year—a growth of 4.9%. This upward trend has created significant equity for homeowners. While eager to benefit from their increased wealth, many homeowners are not ready to uproot their lives through a move or take on debt through a home equity loan. Truehold provides a timely solution, enabling them to leverage their equity, stay put, and avoid the variable interest rates and complexities associated with loan options like refinancing or reverse mortgages.

Truehold’s Simplified Process: Sale and Lease

Truehold’s approach is straightforward and involves two familiar steps:

Home Sale: Homeowners sell their property to Truehold at a competitive price, converting their accumulated home equity into cash to spend as they wish. Lease Agreement: After the sale, homeowners can rent their home back for as little as six months and as long as forever, provided they fulfill the lease terms. This arrangement allows them to stay in their familiar surroundings without the usual responsibilities of homeownership, such as ongoing repairs, homeowners insurance, and property taxes.

Practical Benefits for Atlanta Homeowners

Truehold’s easy-to-understand model is drawing interest from homeowners all over Atlanta, such as those looking for:

Seamless Transitions: Ideal for those planning to eventually downsize or move to their dream home, Truehold’s program allows homeowners to access their equity and plan their next steps at their own pace without needing transitional housing.

Financial Freedom: Truehold provides quick access to home equity savings for those facing financial burdens or debts.

Market Stability: Selling a home in a strong market secures financial gains, protecting against potential fluctuations in property values.

Retirement Planning: Accessing equity can enhance retirement funds, providing additional resources to enjoy these years without financial stress.

Aging in Place: This model supports older adults who wish to continue living in their homes and communities, helping them afford necessary home care and eliminate the challenge of property repairs.

Community Impact and Proven Results

The feedback from the Atlanta community has been overwhelmingly positive. Chris, a satisfied Truehold customer, shares his experience: “Truehold has been a terrific company to work with. They gave me what I asked for my home, and they have been very pleasant the entire time. I would definitely recommend them if you’re selling your home but not quite ready to move.”

Truehold’s trusted model is active in 17 other markets across the country and has helped homeowners access over $200 million in home equity. The company prides itself on its transparent process, typically providing home valuations and offers within 24 hours and closing transactions within a month.

Continued Interest and Expansion in Atlanta

As more Atlanta homeowners learn about Truehold’s innovative approach, interest continues to grow. Those seeking to understand how they can benefit from this new method can visit Truehold’s website or call 1-844-TRUEHOLD for more information. This simple approach not only aligns with Atlanta’s dynamic real estate growth but also meets the diverse needs of its homeowners, offering a practical solution to manage equity with unprecedented ease.