12 things to do on Memorial Day weekend in Atlanta

Salute the troops, sip a beer among the pandas, take in some free jazz, and more

Atlanta Jazz Festival

Where: Piedmont Park

When: May 26-28 (see lineup for showtimes)

Cost: Free

What: Listen to more than two dozen top jazz musicians, from Macy Gray to Freddy Cole, play at this funky jazz fest. (Plus, did we mention it’s free?)

Memorial Day Weekend Festival

Where: Callaway Gardens

When: May 26-29

Cost: Adult: $20, senior: $25, children aged 6-12 $15, children aged 5 and under: free

What: Spend the weekend at Robin Lake Beach with live music, paddle boats, movies on the beach, and watch athletes compete in the annual Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament.

Memorial Day Weekend at Stone Mountain

Where: Stone Mountain Park

When: May 26-29, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; lasershow and fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $23.95; active duty, veterans, and retired military personnel can get a free Adventure Pass, plus 30 percent off admission

What: The Lasershow Spectacular fireworks show is always the biggest draw at Stone Mountain Park’s annual celebration, but don’t miss the 5k on Sunday morning.

Brew at the Zoo

Where: Zoo Atlanta

When: May 27, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: Non-zoo member: $50; zoo member: $45; VIP: $100

What: Sample more than 70 beers and a few wines while enjoying live music and visiting your favorite zoo residents, including giant panda twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun and new tiger Emerson.

Alpharetta Arts Streetfest

Where: Alpharetta Historic District

When: May 27-29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Shop for jewelry, paintings, pottery, and more from more than 90 artists. There will also be crafty activities for the kids (think sand art and clay painting) and live performances from Julie Gribble, Ben Wade, No Solution, and more.

MomoCon

Where: Georgia World Congress Center

When: May 25-28

Cost: 4-day pass: $70; Thursday or Sunday pass: $30; Friday or Saturday pass: $45.00

What: If Dragon Con still feels too far away, don your best cosplay and get your geeky fix at this 4-day salute to all things anime, gaming, and comic books. Meet voice actors and artists, shop at the exhibitor hall—there’s even a show for fanmade replica cars from different movies and TV shows.

Yaarab Shrine’s Shrine Circus

Where: Jim Miller Park in Marietta

When: Through May 29

Cost: General admission is $7.00 (children 10 and younger are free), midway rides are $1.25 each

What: Watch high-flying trapeze acts, bmx bikers, elephants, and clowns, and enjoy carnival rides while snacking on fried Oreos and snow cones. Veterans get free general admission on Memorial Day.

Decatur Arts Festival

Where: Decatur Square

When: May 26-28

Cost: Free

What: The weekend-long festivities, hosted by the Decatur Arts Alliance, include live performances, a children’s art festival, a juried art market featuring more than 150 artists, a book sale, and more.

Atlanta Game Festival

Where: Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center

When: May 25-29

Cost: 5-day passes are $50 each, $90 per couple, and $100 per family

What: If the thought of spending the long weekend playing nothing but board games sounds like a dream, this is the place to be. Meet up with fellow gamers and even compete in the Southeast Regional Championships for Diamonds, Skull King, Nevermore, The Game of 49, Letter Tycoon, and Dimension.

Gwinnett Braves World War One Centennial Game

Where: Coolray Field in Lawrenceville

When: May 29, 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$40

What: The Gwinnett Braves (as they’re still currently called) are teaming up with the World War One Centennial Commission for this special game against the Syracuse Chiefs. There will be a mini-flag giveaways and military vehicles on display.

Roswell Remembers

Where: Roswell City Hall

When: May 29, military program 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; picnic following

Cost: Free

What: The Memorial Day military ceremony includes a wreath laying, reflections from veterans, and 21-gun salute, followed by a barbecue picnic lunch and live music from the Chuck Nation Band.

VetFest Memorial Day Car Show and Health Fair

Where: Dave & Busters Duluth

When: May 27, 10 a.m-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Get up close and personal with some snazzy vehicles. There’s also a free health fair that offers a variety of screenings.