5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 7-13

Photograph by Adam Davila

Literary Lecture: Jacqueline Woodson

Where: Margaret Mitchell House

When: June 8, 7 p.m.

Cost: General admission: $10; Members: $5; Atlanta History Insiders: free

What: The New York Times-bestselling author and three-time Newbery Honor winner Jacqueline Woodson will stop by the Margaret Mitchell House this week to serve up literary wisdom while introducing her new book, Another Brooklyn. Take time to lose yourself in Woodson’s words on her newly-published 1970’s coming-of-age tale—a work which also happens to be her first adult novel in twenty years.

Atlanta Moon Ride

Where: Piedmont Park

When: June 9; Festival pre-party: 7 p.m.; Moon Ride: 11 p.m.

Cost: General admission: $35; VIP: $95; Onsite registration: $40

What: The Atlanta Moon Ride is back for its fifth year, giving Atlantans a chance to bike six miles through a moonlit city after celebrating during the pre-party and costume contest. The event benefits Bert’s Big Adventure, a local charity that helps send children with terminal illnesses to Disney World. While you can register onsite before the event, online registration may be your best bet—this one could sell out. Plus, online registrants have the option of splurging for VIP pre-party access to a private tent with Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, and those who buy general admission passes online get a free t-shirt.

Tunes from the Tombs

Where: Oakland Cemetery

When: June 10, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Adults: $15 in advance, $20 at the door; VIP Package: $75; Kids four to 12: $5; Kids three and under: free

What: Oakland’s annual concert remains one of the most unique fests in town. The event boasts a diverse lineup of bands such as Tray Dahl and the Jugtime Ragband and Five Eight, plus an array of food trucks for easy snacking. The late Col. Bruce Hampton, who passed away on May 1, was originally scheduled to headline this year’s festival, so in his honor, Tinsley Ellis will perform a special tribute set, and many other performers will be incorporating Hampton songs into their sets.

Create-ATL free family festival

Where: Woodruff Arts Center

When: June 11, 1 p.m.

Cost: Free, but tickets must be reserved ahead of time online

What: Talk about a good way to spend a Sunday afternoon: This family-friendly Woodruff Arts Center bash features music, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts—all for free. By reserving free tickets online, guests will receive complimentary tickets to the Plundering Pirates of Symphony Hall, an Atlanta Symphony Orchestra concert, and can participate in other happenings including treasure map-making workshops, docent-led High Museum tours, and even a story time with Georgia’s First Lady, Sandra Deal.

Dead & Company Concert

Where: Lakewood Amphitheatre

When: June 13, 7 p.m.

Cost: $105 and up

What: Calling all deadheads! Dead & Company, the band boasting former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann with the addition of John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jess Chimenti, is truckin’ on to Atlanta to perform for one night only at Lakewood Amphitheatre. This is throwback you won’t want to miss.