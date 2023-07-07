5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 7–12

Photograph courtesy of Broadway Across America

Wicked

When: Through July 30

Where: Fox Theatre

Cost: $43-$199

Details: An iconic twist on The Wizard of Oz, Wicked follows Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West) and Galinda (Glinda the Good Witch) back before they were adversaries. Broadway’s most popular musical takes a dive into friendship, identity, and standing up for one’s beliefs, even when it seems like the rest of the world doesn’t agree with them.

Hungry Garden

When: Through July 9

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts

Cost: $22 for children 2-12 years and $27 for VIP tickets for adults and children

Details: Bring the whole family to watch a performance by twin brothers Pablo and Efran Del Hierro, including puppetry, dance, and a special chance to interact with the stars on stage.

The Incredible Book Eating Boy

When: Now-July 23

Where: Alliance Theatre

Cost: $20 for adults, $10 for children 3-17, and free for children under 3

Details: Inspired by Oliver Jeffers’s book, The Incredible Book Eating Boy follows the story of Henry, a young boy who hates reading and decides to eat books to gain more knowledge until it all goes wrong, and will keep you laughing the whole time.

First Fridays at Underground

When: July 7

Where: Underground Atlanta

Cost: Free general admission and $100 for a 4-seat table section

Details: Grab a bite to eat and listen to new artists while you enjoy fine arts, film, poetry, fashion at this monthly showcase of some of Atlanta’s most talented creators.

Twice 5th World Tour: Ready to Be

When: July 9

Where: Truist Park

Cost: $59.50 and up

Details: International K-pop sensation Twice will make a stop at Truist Park as part of their largest world tour yet. Come sing along to fan-favorite songs like “Fancy” and “TT,” as well as tracks from their latest album, Ready to Be.