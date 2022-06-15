5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 16–19

Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images

Editor’s note: After a long hiatus, we’re finally bringing back our weekly roundup of five fun things to do in metro Atlanta each weekend. Check back every Wednesday for a new post!

Atlanta History Center’s Juneteenth 2022: Jubilee on the Lawn

When: June 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Atlanta History Center

Cost: Free to register

Details: The Atlanta History Center will open up its campus for an all-day event that showcases the history of Juneteenth and Black excellence in Atlanta. Appropriate for all ages, you can enjoy art, live music, food, drinks and more on the beautiful Swan Lawn.

Unbothered Presents The Glow Up

When: June 18–19 from 1 to 9 p.m.

Where: 787 Windsor Street, Atlanta

Cost: $35–$180 (must be 18 or older)

Details: Refinery29 sub-brand Unbothered celebrates its 5-year anniversary with a one-of-a-kind festival in celebration of Juneteenth. The event features a full lineup of live music (featuring Latto and Cleotrapa), skating demos in their own roller rink, a creator’s space with workshops by Black entrepreneurs, a retail space spotlighting Black-owned businesses, and a food court with plates from Atlanta’s best Black-owned restaurants.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival

When: June 17–19

Where: Centennial Olympic Park

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Juneteenth Atlanta celebrates 10 years with a weekend featuring live music, food, and vendors at Centennial Olympic Park. Don’t miss the Black History Parade on June 18 at noon that starts on Decatur Street and ends in the park.

Family Food Fest Atlanta

When: June 19th from 3 to 6 p.m.

Where: Georgia Freight Depot

Cost: $15–$25

Details: Atlanta Culinary Charities hosts this family-friendly Father’s Day fundraiser to taste food from around the world from professional chefs, caterers, restaurants, and homecooks. Your “all-you-can-eat” ticket also comes with activities throughout the day with a kids-zone, chef demonstrations, silent auction, and more.

Father’s Day Bourbon Bash

When: June 18th from 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: Fox Theatre

Cost: $50

Details: Take your dad to taste the world’s finest whiskey at the Fox Theatre. Vendors from four distributors will provide tasting stations for 10+ whiskeys, and guests will vote for their favorite at the end of the event. The tastings, food from a bourbon-themed menu, and a free ice mold are included with your ticket.