5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: June 27-July 3

Photograph by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Copa America 2024: Panama vs USA

When: June 27

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Cost: $70+

Details: Take advantage of one of the rare times the century-old tournament happens in the States by watching the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team and Panama’s national football team face off for the 13th game of the Copa. USMNT are coming off a 2-0 win against Bolivia, while Los Canaleros are reeling from a 1-3 loss to Uruguay. The game will also be streamed live if you can’t make it to the stadium (or don’t want to fight the presidential debate traffic).

Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival 2024

When: Through June 30

Where: Little Five Points

Cost: Most events are free, with some that cost between $12-$16

Details: Round out Pride Month with dance parties, workshops, film showcases, and live entertainment at the Southern Fried Queer Pride Festival. The week-long festival features events at bars and theaters around the neighborhood, including the “Queer Threads” pop-up thrift shop and the “Transistance” cabaret and open mic. Profits go towards funding the upcoming Black queer-owned CLUTCH Community Center, and most events require RSVPs.

The Game

When: June 28–July 28

Where: Horizon Theatre Company

Cost: $30-$35, $20 for students

Details: Bekah Brunstetter, who has written for NBC’s This is Us and The Notebook on Broadway, brings her new comedy, The Game, to open the theater’s 40th season. The story follows a support group of women fighting to keep their partners’ attention away from an online video game.

ASIFAC Animation Festival & Conference

When: June 28-29

Where: Kennesaw State University

Cost: Free

Details: If you’re interested in learning about animation techniques, watching screenings of new projects and meeting artists in the Atlanta area, the two-day festival will make for an ideal weekend. Both days are filled with panels and roundtables on topics from stop motion to audio editing, as well as four unique films: The Rat, The Concierge, Battle Plan, and Panic. If you’re a professional, you can also get your portfolio reviewed.

T-Pain’s Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour

When: July 29

Where: Lakewood Amphitheatre

Cost: $70+

Details: Hip-hop star T-Pain has hardly slowed down since ruling the charts in the 2000s—he won the first season of The Masked Singer, became a popular Twitch streamer, and last year released an album of cover songs. He brings the party to Lakewood this weekend with guests LaRussell, NandoSTL, and Young Ca$h.

Sports corner: Atlanta home games

The Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series from June 28-30 at Truist Park. Info here

play the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series from June 28-30 at Truist Park. Info here Atlanta United faces off against Toronto FC for a match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 29. Info here