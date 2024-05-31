5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: May 31-June 6

Photograph courtesy of Museum of Graffiti

Museum of Graffiti Pop-Up

When: Friday, May 31-Saturday, June 1

Where: Ponce City Market (next to Nike)

Cost: Free

Details: The popular museum in Miami is hitting the road, arriving in Atlanta this weekend for a pop-up gallery. The immersive experience is styled as a sneaker shop, and explores the rich collaborative history between graffiti artists and sneaker culture. On Saturday evening, Atlanta artist Dr. Dax will moderate a panel discussion on both subjects. The gift shop features plenty of memorabilia to take home, and the pop-up will also offer a complimentary sneaker customization bar; reserve a free spot here.

Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

When: Saturday June 1- Sunday June 2

Where: Chattahoochee Nature Center, Roswell

Cost: $25, kids 2 and under free

Details: Celebrate all things butterflies with this annual outdoor festival. The biggest draw is the butterfly encounter, where you can walk through hundreds of live butterflies fluttering about, some of them landing on your arms, hands, or even head! There are also complimentary nectar sticks to entice a closer encounter. A native plant sale offers the opportunity to pick up native plants optimized to draw and sustain native butterfly populations, as well as other pollinators. Plus, lots of fun kid-friendly activities, games, and butterfly-themed performances will keep everyone happy.

Atlanta Fringe Festival

When: June 3-9

Where: Venues around Atlanta

Cost: Ticketed shows $15-$25, plus free events

Details: Atlanta’s signature quirky fringe theater festival is back with a jam-packed program of performance art and experiences. Enjoy live dance, theater, music, comedy, and more at three theaters around Atlanta, as well as free performances for kids, a street festival, and fringe audio programming available online. On Monday, June 3, catch a comedic reinterpretation of a classic film, titled “Five 5ths of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” which is also a benefit show to raise money for local Atlanta artists, held at 7 Stages in Little Five Points. Not sure which shows to catch? On Wednesday, June 5, you can catch a free preview performance at 7 Stages, where all 28 performance groups will offer a sneak peak of the shows to come.

Sesame Street the Musical

When: June 4-August 5

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts

Cost: $59-$92, with VIP options available; ticket includes museum entry

Details: Kids of all ages—and their grown-ups—will find plenty to love about this live musical featuring all their favorite Sesame Street characters. Join Grover, Cookie Monster, Elmo, and many more as they sing their way through classic Sesame Street songs, as well as new ones from award-winning songwriters. This show made its debut in a hit run Off-Broadway, and will play at the Center for Puppetry Arts—home of the largest collection of Sesame Street creator Jim Henson’s puppets—for the next two months. Tickets include a visit to the museum, which is full of all things puppets.

Les Misérables Broadway Tour

When: June 4-9

Where: Fox Theatre

Cost: $34-$249+

Details: The Tony-Award winning musical takes the stage in Atlanta for a six-day run at the Fox Theatre. Hailed as a “Les Mis for the 21st century,” this production stars Nick Cartell as the fugitive Jean Valjean, opposite the nefarious Inspector Javert, played by Truman Boyd. Expect all the epic scale, impressive vocal chops, and copious French flags for which this musical has become legendary. Get tickets quick: some shows will likely sell out.

Sports corner: Atlanta home games

The Braves host the Oakland Athletics at Truist Park for a three-game face-off May 31-June 2. Info here.

host the Oakland Athletics at Truist Park for a three-game face-off May 31-June 2. Info here. The Atlanta Dream hosts the Las Vegas Aces at home on Friday, May 31 at 7:30 pm. On Sunday June 2 at 3:00 pm, they’ll take on Connecticut Sun. Both games are at Gateway Center Arena in College Park. Info here.

hosts the Las Vegas Aces at home on Friday, May 31 at 7:30 pm. On Sunday June 2 at 3:00 pm, they’ll take on Connecticut Sun. Both games are at Gateway Center Arena in College Park. Info here. Atlanta United take on Charlotte FC on Sunday, June 2 at Mercedes-Benz stadium. Info here.