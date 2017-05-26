Beacon Atlanta will transform Grant Park warehouses into office and retail

Plus: A portion of the BeltLine Southside Trail will run alongside the development

Rendering by Place Maker Design

On the radar

In the southern fringes of Grant Park, Atlanta’s Pellerin Real Estate is turning a collection of six warehouse-style buildings into a $22 million office and retail venture called the Beacon Atlanta. It’ll be punctuated by a 65-foot decorative metal tower.

Hive potential

Developer Philippe Pellerin, who lives in Grant Park, says the Beacon will aim for nonstop vibrancy with a local feel. “We want this to be something that’s active pretty much day and night,” he says. “We’ve turned away a lot of national and regional brands because they don’t really fit.”

Time line

Construction of the Beacon’s second phase launched this spring. Pellerin hopes the complex will open for business in early 2018.

What’s coming?

The 47 slots for tenants, ranging from larger offices to studios, will feature a chiropractor, dentist, fitness studio, childcare facility, five restaurants (including relocated Midtown jazz stalwart Churchill Grounds), two bars, and artist studios that double as exhibition spaces.

BeltLine connection

Currently in its design phase, the Atlanta BeltLine’s four-mile Southside Trail will run alongside the Beacon for about 600 feet.

This article originally appeared in our June 2017 issue.