Fox Theatre Institute (FTI) was founded in 2008 in response to a statewide need for various assistance for Georgia historic theatres. From restoration and operation of Georgia’s historic theatres to the potential investment of financial funds. Heading into its 15th year of service, this dynamic outreach program offers historic preservation and operations expertise, consultation, and educational support to performing arts venues in Georgia and the southeast region. Beyond that financial investment, FTI engages public and private partnership organizations from across the state and beyond to further leverage local success and grow each individual theatres own community impact.

Created by Atlanta’s Fox Theatre – an iconic attraction widely applauded for being a catalyst for positive change in the community – FTI pays it forward, helping other cultural institutions renew, reinvigorate, and restore artistic vitality in their respective communities. To date, FTI has awarded more than $2.7 million in financial support to more than seventy historic theatres’ projects. This financial support for historic theatres is made possible in part by generous contributions shared through Friends of the Fox memberships, as well as revenue from tickets, concessions, and other funding sources from the Fox Theatre. This investment allows others to receive the benefits of supporting the arts in their own community well beyond the Atlanta area.

In addition to historic preservation grants and guidance, FTI offers professional development through seminars and strategic planning, and manages Georgia Presenters, a statewide booking consortium encouraging collaboration in Georgia and the region. FTI also offers community engagement programs like Fox in a Box to Georgia’s elementary students, sharing the Fox’s rich history through a curriculum-based program. This program has a virtual version and the in-person offering returns in January 2023 for metro-Atlanta’s students.

The Fox Theatre Institute celebrates 15 years in 2023, and has begun planning to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Fox Theatre, Atlanta’s premiere National Historic Landmark in 2028-2029.

Individual and organizations’ donations are vital to the ongoing work of FTI, and your gift further elevates further success. These additional funds, outside of FTI’s own resources, will continue ensure the future of educational programs, technical assistance for preservation, and operations experience throughout the state and beyond. To learn more about how you can contribute the gift of supporting the Fox Theatre Institute and any one of its programs, please visit foxtheatre.org/give, or contact FTI’s Community Engagement Manager, Maggie Fuller at Maggie.fuller@foxtheatre.org or 404-881-2023.